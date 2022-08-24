Read full article on original website
BofA to Expand Digital Banking Tools to Meet Growing Customer Demand
After seeing a record number of consumers logging into digital channels during the month of July and the second quarter, Bank of America is planning to boost its spending on technology to further expand its electronic banking tools. During the second quarter, customers logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms...
Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership
Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
Report: Banco Bradesco Buys Mexico’s Ictineo to Expand Outside Brazil
Aiming to start offering digital banking in Mexico, Brazil’s Bradescard, a subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, has reportedly agreed to acquire Mexico’s Ictineo Plataforma. Bradesco has had a financing company in Mexico for 12 years, but this will be its first retail banking venture outside Brazil, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) Reuters report.
Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use
Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Amazon, Flipkart Lobby Against India’s Digital Lending Rules
Companies have begun to lobby against India’s new digital lending rules after the regulations interrupted card services and put Amazon loan offerings in peril. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a rule that said borrowers must deal directly with banks, bad news for prepaid card loan providers, and other services that serve as loan intermediaries, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
Millennial couple buy $27million mansion in one of Australia's most elite suburbs with fortune made from selling designer water and RATs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments
Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
EMEA Daily: FTFT UK Develops eWallet for Students Studying Abroad in Britain
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, FTFT launched the Orbit eWallet for Chinese students studying in the U.K., and Nationwide Building Society announced that it has recruited Moneyhub to help facilitate open banking payments for customers opening a savings account. A new eWallet for Chinese students studying abroad...
EMEA Daily: BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition; Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company that operates Poland’s BLIK mobile payment solution is set to acquire the Slovakian FinTech VIAMO. Meanwhile, Zuora is expanding its subscription solutions with the purchase of U.K.-based Zephr. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, European retailers have...
Foreign banks are absent in Nigeria. We tracked down why
Privately owned Nigerian banks hold 94% of Nigerian banking assets. Only one other country in the world – Israel – has a higher share of ownership by local banks. The share of banking assets is the most reliable way to measure market power and competitive position. Some of...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Data Shows 1 in 6 US Homes Behind on Utility Bills
Tens of millions of homes in the U.S. are behind on electric payments, which has led to power companies shutting off their utilities, a Bloomberg report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The issue is the “worst crisis” the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Naeda) has documented, propelled by higher electricity prices...
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague
Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two companies billionaires love and one they simply won't touch.
BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition
Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
2 Growth Stocks Down 81% and 90% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Legendary money managers have been eager to scoop up shares of these beaten-down growth stocks.
UK Warning on Sanction Evasion Puts Crypto Firms at Risk
People subject to sanctions are reportedly using cryptocurrency services to evade the sanctions, and this could put crypto firms and those transacting in crypto at risk of fines or criminal prosecution. This should serve as a “red flag” for firms to implement proper due diligence and effective monitoring, according to...
Europe’s High Street Retailers Feel Loss of Chinese Luxury Shoppers
Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Chinese tourists — once the darlings of luxury spending on European high streets — have been such a scarce sight it’s causing retailers to revamp strategies going forward. European retailers have had to consider how to cater to locals...
