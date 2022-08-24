ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umaine.edu

Fall 2022 Convocation program

University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias. August 26, 2022 ~ 5:30 p.m. Sarah Risley is a Ph.D. student in Ecology and Environmental Sciences at the University of Maine. Sarah completed the dual master’s degree program in Marine Biology and Marine Policy at UMaine in 2022. She is a recipient of a Doctoral Flagship Fellowship at the Darling Marine Center. Her research is interdisciplinary, linking social and ecological science approaches and knowledge, and directly engages shellfish harvesters, high school students and other community members in midcoast Maine.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

UMaine News

Makaila Bailey: Continuing the legacy of the Campana elm with cutting propagation. Makaila Bailey of Pittsfield, Maine, a student in the University of Maine Environmental Horticulture Program, is working alongside Bradly Libby, superintendent of the Roger Clapp Greenhouses, Littlefield Garden and the Fay Hyland Botanical Garden, to grow rooted stem cuttings from the historical Campana elm.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Maine Business School

In this course, you will work closely with the MBS Internship Coordinator to identify your early career goals and get on track to secure a meaningful internship in your field of interest. Students in the course will learn about internships and how they can use them to gain professional experience.
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Orono, ME
Orono, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
Portland, ME
Education
umaine.edu

Hutchinson Center

We’re thrilled to have Senior College at Belfast back this fall! Registration for all fall classes is now open. In-person classes at the Hutchinson Center begin on September 15. Zoom classes start in October. Senior College at Belfast provides a diverse curriculum of programs, classes and special events for...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Tan speaks to Maine Science Podcast about plant genetics

Ek Han Tan, assistant professor of plant genetics in the University of Maine’s School of Biology and Ecology, was featured on the Maine Science Podcast’s latest episode. Tan discussed his research about the plant genetics of potatoes. He described how he uses CRISPR for his research and how potato research is different from the similar work that has been done in corn.
ORONO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy