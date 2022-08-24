Read full article on original website
Fall 2022 Convocation program
University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias. August 26, 2022 ~ 5:30 p.m. Sarah Risley is a Ph.D. student in Ecology and Environmental Sciences at the University of Maine. Sarah completed the dual master’s degree program in Marine Biology and Marine Policy at UMaine in 2022. She is a recipient of a Doctoral Flagship Fellowship at the Darling Marine Center. Her research is interdisciplinary, linking social and ecological science approaches and knowledge, and directly engages shellfish harvesters, high school students and other community members in midcoast Maine.
Two UMaine grads among the finalists for 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year
University of Maine College of Education and Human Development alumnae Heather Anderson (’99) and Emily Albee (’06, ’09G, ’12G) have been named finalists for 2023 Maine Teacher of Year. Read more on the College of Education and Human Development website.
UMaine News
Makaila Bailey: Continuing the legacy of the Campana elm with cutting propagation. Makaila Bailey of Pittsfield, Maine, a student in the University of Maine Environmental Horticulture Program, is working alongside Bradly Libby, superintendent of the Roger Clapp Greenhouses, Littlefield Garden and the Fay Hyland Botanical Garden, to grow rooted stem cuttings from the historical Campana elm.
Maine Business School
In this course, you will work closely with the MBS Internship Coordinator to identify your early career goals and get on track to secure a meaningful internship in your field of interest. Students in the course will learn about internships and how they can use them to gain professional experience.
Hutchinson Center
We’re thrilled to have Senior College at Belfast back this fall! Registration for all fall classes is now open. In-person classes at the Hutchinson Center begin on September 15. Zoom classes start in October. Senior College at Belfast provides a diverse curriculum of programs, classes and special events for...
Tan speaks to Maine Science Podcast about plant genetics
Ek Han Tan, assistant professor of plant genetics in the University of Maine’s School of Biology and Ecology, was featured on the Maine Science Podcast’s latest episode. Tan discussed his research about the plant genetics of potatoes. He described how he uses CRISPR for his research and how potato research is different from the similar work that has been done in corn.
