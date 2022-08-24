City of Emporia enters into agreement with Lot and Ilk to design new city logo; Design set to be presented in late September

Read full article on original website
With new tenants nearing grand openings, Emporia Pavilions developer continues work to add more stores
The three new national retailers headed to the Emporia Pavilions could all be operating by the Thanksgiving holiday, and two might be open a few weeks earlier than that. Developer Spencer Thomson says Ross Dress for Less will be turned over to the company by Sept. 12 for final work, including stocking the store. Signage has been installed and the company is now hiring. Shoe Show has already been turned over to the company and Marshalls will likely be turned over by mid-October. Thomson says Ross and Shoe Show are tentatively set to open by early November, with the Marshalls opening near Thanksgiving.
Community Conversation encourages Emporia-area Hispanics to take leadership roles
Hispanics in and around Emporia are being encouraged to take on leadership roles in the community, and Visit Emporia held a special Community Conversation to talk more about what it may take to make that happen. Visit Emporia brought in three speakers, including Daniela Rivas, currently McPherson’s assistant city administrator...
All community members encouraged to attend first Visit Emporia Community Conversation focused on Latinx Leadership Saturday
Representation, culture and community will all be central themes of an upcoming community dialogue this weekend. Visit Emporia will be hosting its first Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday afternoon. Visit Emporia Director Lelan Dains tells KVOE News the topic of the conversation will be Latinx Leadership. Dains...
Remodeling, financial narratives and KDOT grant application all come before Lyon County Commission Thursday
Financial matters, bridge projects and remodeling bids all gained approval from Lyon County Commissioners Thursday morning. Lyon County Jail Director Jay Whitney discussed a planned project to remodel the jail’s booking area at a cost of $48,000. The project did not require approval by commissioners as it will be funded through jail commissary fees and not taxpayer dollars.
Imaginarium to bring more STEM options to Emporia community
There’s a new option for younger generations to learn in Emporia. Imaginiarium, located inside the Emporia Main Street incubator space at 729 Commerical is set to begin offering STEM classes next month. Potential students and parents had a chance to check out the space during an open house on Wednesday night.
Evergy, FreeState considering solar array in Osage County
A solar array may be coming to Osage County relatively soon. On Wednesday, Evergy announced it had broken ground on a solar array near Auburn as part of a collaboration with FreeState Electric Cooperative. Two other sites are part of the overall plan, with one array to be installed near Silver Lake and another possibly to be installed at a currently-unspecified location in Osage County.
Funeral services Saturday in Wisconsin for Richard James, 78
Funeral services are coming in Wisconsin for the son of former USD 253 Emporia superintendent Carl James. Dr. Richard James passed away Aug. 18 at age 78. A native of Eureka, James was a veteran, enlisting in the Air Force in 1966 and serving time in Vietnam, Korea and Japan before completing his bachelor’s degree and starting his education career at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. James was also a professor at Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Vamos a Pescar celebration organizers thrilled by turnout, atmosphere
King Lake was busy for the sixth annual Vamos a Pescar celebration Saturday. Whether lakeside, in the lake or inside the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, people thronged to the area — just the way organizers like Patricia Saenz-Reyes wanted. This was the first year the Vamos celebration had been opened to the community at large instead of strictly being for the local Hispanic community, and Saenz-Reyes says things went well.
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Decision on formal charges connected to alleged battery likely coming next week
Decisions on formal charges connected to an alleged battery incident at Emporia High School will likely come next week. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman is awaiting reports and related information from Emporia Police after the alleged incident Monday, announced earlier in the week as an alleged misconduct case involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. The pink sheet as released daily to the media indicates an unspecified “personal weapon” was allegedly involved, which Police Capt. Ray Mattas says involves hands and feet as opposed to other listed weapons such as firearms, knives, blunt objects and the like.
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
Emporia High volleyball team finishes in 3rd place in AVCTL preseason tournament
The Emporia High volleyball team finished in 3rd place at the AVCTL preseason tournament in McPherson Saturday. They finished with a 3 and 2 record. Emporia High was defeated by Andover Central, the number 10 ranked team in 5A in 3 sets losing 17-25, 25-18, 25-20. The Lady Spartans were defeated by Newton in 3 sets 25-19, 23-25, 23-25.
Audio – Thursday – 08-25-22
Newsmaker: Justin Garr updates renovations to the former 1900 Theater in Strong City. Chief of Interpretation Heather Brown previews the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve’s annual quilt show. ESU Buzz. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha and Officer JT Klaurens are in studio for this months J&J...
Two wrecks, three pickups, one person to Newman Regional Health after incident near Olpe
One person received hospital treatment after two crashes involving three pickup trucks in southern Lyon County late Friday night. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99, about two miles south of Olpe, with the first crash developing shortly before 11:30 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was northbound when his truck went off the highway into the west ditch. It then came back onto the highway and overturned in the middle of the road. Ronald Williamson, age 60 of Hartford, stopped and parked his pickup to render aid — but while both Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside their trucks, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison hit Fankhauser’s truck, which in turn hit Williamson’s truck.
Evergy planning power outage for portions of Greenwood County beginning Thursday evening
A scheduled power outage is coming to portions of Greenwood County Thursday evening. According to a post on the City of Hamilton’s Facebook page Thursday, Evergy will be shutting off power to the city beginning shortly after 10 pm. Evergy District Services Manager Rolland Trahoon II says the outage will also affect the cities of Virgil and Quincy.
Saturation Saturday underway as partnership between Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, MADD
Lyon County deputies are now participating in two special traffic enforcement campaigns — at least for Saturday. KVOE News has already highlighted the Sheriff’s Office involvement in the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign underway through the Labor Day weekend. Deputy Jody Meyers says the Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the fourth annual Saturation Saturday effort.
Vamos a Pescar’s sixth annual celebration coming Saturday
Area residents are invited — and encouraged — to attend an event designed to get people outdoors. The sixth annual Vamos a Pescar celebration is coming Saturday to Emporia State’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center for the second straight year. There will be activities inside the building and outside at King Lake. Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow leader Sally Sanchez says a fun day is coming for everybody who shows up.
CareArc, USD 253 preparing for school immunization clinic
The start of the fall school semester for kids up to senior year in high school is typically a time for immunizations, and this year is no different. USD 253 Emporia and other area school districts have posted a guidance flyer detailing both the needed vaccines and their dosage requirements for early childhood students ages 4 and below and students in grades K-6, grade 7, grades 8-10 and grades 11-12. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Friday, CareArc CEO Renee Hively said these immunizations are getting re-emphasized as attention shifts — to a degree — away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PDGA Pro Worlds crowns mixed doubles champions
The PDGA Pro World Championships began Saturday with mixed doubles play. Calvin Heimburg and Macie Velediaz battled to win the title at Jones Park. Today Field events will be held at Emporia State. The player check-in and the opening ceremony will be held Monday. Singles Play in the Pro World...
Moderate, severe drought remains in place for most of KVOE territory
Shortly after the US Drought Monitor released its weekly map last Thursday, residents receiving the KVOE on-air signal got anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rainfall. This week’s Drought Monitor map barely moved. In fact, the only move of note was to remove the abnormally dry conditions from most of Wabaunsee County.
Emporia High girls golf looking to have special season
High expectations are set for the Emporia High girls golf team. After making it to state in 2021, the Spartans look to do so again with a strong nucleus returning. EHS returns its top two players in seniors Olivia and Avary Eckert, both of which qualified for day two of the state tournament last year.
