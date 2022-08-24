ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Former L’Oreal executive launching Central Ohio-based cleaning product brand

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oq0WA_0hTm2Lfn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — A Central Ohio consumer products startup wants to give customers a new home and laundry cleaning option.

Arbour Products launches Wednesday . Its pitch is cleaning products with commercial-level strength but people-, pet- and environment-friendly formulas.

Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff

The founder is Carol Mehas, a New Albany resident and former executive in the cosmetics industry who spent time at L’Oreal, Sephora and Estée Lauder.

“What I was looking for existed but it was at a professional and institutional level,” Mehas said. “Why couldn’t that be used in houses? I wanted to bridge that gap.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Victoria’s Secret CEO says ‘Angels and Demons’ Hulu documentary, Jax’s TikTok hit not impacting the brand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret isn’t seeing a negative impact from two pieces of recent pop culture that have taken critical aim at the brand’s past. Controversial aspects of the Columbus-based retailer — from its marketing centered on its leggy Angels models to the ties between former CEO Les Wexner and convicted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna plans $61M move to consolidate city services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What started as a need to upgrade Gahanna’s police department headquarters has transformed into a $61 million project that could consolidate three of the city’s facilities into one building. Two years of planning, evaluations, public meetings and council discussions have led the city to the point where it appears […]
GAHANNA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Music instrument drive underway for Columbus students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Starting this weekend, you can donate an instrument to benefit Columbus City Schools and other local youth organizations. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the Gift of Music instrument drive, which has received 2,200 instruments since it started in 2019. Those instruments totaled in cost to $250,000, providing students and children […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fiery Foods Festival returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival returns to downtown Saturday and Sunday, with over 40 vendors bringing the heat.  Starting 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, the festival will take over the Main Street Bridge with some of the spiciest vendors from central Ohio. Festival goers can expect Spice Pepper Enterprises, Dr. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Oreal#Cleaning Products#Columbus Business First#Consumer Products#Business Industry#Linus Business#Arbour Products#Est E Lauder#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally shares more about cancer battle, treatment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago. On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

President Biden to visit New Albany

Federal reserve will likely continue to hike interest …. Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident. Genoa Township teen pleads no contest in Westerville …. CCS athletes gearing up to play again after teacher …. Unemployment claims in Ohio Aug. 14 to 20. Morning Forecast: August 26, 2022.
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 26-28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From music festivals to the Columbus Fiery Foods Fest, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Westerville Fourth Friday Festival: Aug. 26 On the fourth Friday of each month, Westerville welcomes guests for live entertainment, vendors, shopping, and more. Uptown Westerville. Details. 6 p.m.  Groovy Monster’s Summer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CCS Updates and Band Resumes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and its teachers union are poised to adopt a new labor contract in coming days. https://nbc4i.co/3QVO9Bt.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis

NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CCS students attend day two of online class amid board, union deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second day in a row, Columbus City Schools held classes online, despite both the teachers’ union and district reaching a preliminary agreement to end their strike. However, some students say they’re willing to log in, so long as an agreement is reached. “I feel more comfortable today, being able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy