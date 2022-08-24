Read full article on original website
Related
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
KOMO News
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
Football: Jordan Pulls Off Another Comeback vs. Peninsula in Home Opener
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Friday night’s showdown between Jordan and Peninsula started the same way it ended, with Jordan Washington racing along the visiting sidelines. His opening salvo was an 89-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage,...
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shorelineareanews.com
Coast Guard medevaced patient from cruise ship 50 miles off Neah Bay
US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest reported that their Port Angeles aircrew medevaced a 50 year old male who reportedly suffered a heart attack aboard a cruise ship 200 miles offshore enroute to Alaska. Aircrew met the ship 50 miles off Neah Bay, picked up the patient and transported him to...
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
boatlyfe.com
2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide
While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatcom-news.com
Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out
My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
KGW
'It pushed me to the edge:' Former student sues Seattle Public Schools for alleged hazing trauma
SEATTLE — A 20-year-old University of Victoria student from Seattle has filed a lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools over a hazing incident at Garfield High School and the alleged intimidation that followed from top school administrators. Alex, who asked not to have his last name used, entered Garfield in...
Comments / 0