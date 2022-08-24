ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
