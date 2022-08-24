PHOTOS: New details on fatal 2021 Anderson County plane crash

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – One man lost his life after a plane crash on May 6, 2021 in Palestine.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single-engine airplane crash in a field of FM 1990 in Palestine March 2021.

At that time it was reported two people were transported to local hospitals after sustaining serious injuries in the crash. However, it is now known that the pilot did not survive the crash.

Records indicate the plane (N3394V, Beech 35) had just been purchased and the purpose of the flight was to move the airplane to his hangar. The owner did not have insurance coverage on the plane, a report from NTSB stated.

A pre-buy inspection was conducted on the day before the accident, March 5, and an annual inspection was preformed the same day based on maintenance records.















According to the statement made to NTSB investigators, about 97 minutes from the destination airport (about 43 minutes into the flight), the crew decided to switch the fuel tank from the left fuel tank to the right fuel tank. Instead, they then decided to use just the auxiliary fuel tank instead, records show. It was during this switch a loss of engine power occurred.

The crew tried to restart the engine on the right fuel tank with no success. The hand fuel pump was used when they attempted to restart the engine 5 or 6 times after the loss of engine power, with no success. The survivor believes fuel starvation was the cause of the accident.



