Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
Washington Examiner

White House now predicts Biden's student loan debt relief will cost $240 billion

The White House released a new estimate Friday for the total cost of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, just days after not being able to supply that number. Bharat Ramamurti, director of Biden's National Economic Council, joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday's briefing in outlining the rough cost at $24 billion per year for the next 10 years.
Washington Examiner

Biden received millions from higher education sector before loan forgiveness program

Joe Biden and several other high-profile Democrats received tens of millions of dollars from individuals and groups in the higher education sector over the last few campaign cycles before the president announced his student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday. Biden received more than $64.5 million in contributions from people in...
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Biden was advised against student loan forgiveness by Yellen, Jill, encouraged by Harris

President Joe Biden was cautioned against enacting a large scale student loan forgiveness program by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and First Lady Jill Biden, but encouraged to press forward by Vice President Kamala Harris and top Democratic senators, according to a new report. Biden announced a sweeping debt cancellation plan...
Washington Examiner

Biden just made the student loan problem worse

President Joe Biden announced that his administration will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for current borrowers. The move, however, will do nothing to stop nearly $85 billion in new student loans slated to go out the door every single year. Much of that taxpayer funding subsidizes bloated tuition and degree programs of questionable quality, contributing to the student loan crisis Biden claims to be attempting to solve.
