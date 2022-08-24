ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts considering Matt Haack to replace Rigoberto Sanchez

By Mike Chappell
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts had to move quickly to replace Rigoberto Sanchez , and that apparently is the case.

The team is considering signing veteran Matt Haack, who was released last week by the Buffalo Bills. He would step in for Sanchez, who suffered what is likely a season-ending Achilles injury while running sprints in Tuesday’s practice.

Haack, 28, is heading into his sixth season. He spent his first four seasons as Miami’s punter and was the Bills’ punter in 2021. Last season, Haack averaged 42.9 yards on 52 punts in 17 games. In the Bills’ two playoff games, he averaged 43.8 yards on four punts.

Haack was one of several punters worked out by the Colts prior to Wednesday’s practice. They also reportedly worked out Brock Miller, Matt Mengel, Cameron Dicker, Matt Bosher, Colby Wadman and Hunter Niswander.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

