Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
