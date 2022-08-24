ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan

By Alex Johnson, Evyn Moon, Tyler Wornell, Sydney Kalich, Cassie Buchman
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwvvo_0hTm1Js800

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden is canceling some student debt for millions of Americans, delivering at least partially on a campaign promise and hoping to energize younger, college-educated voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

Biden’s plan calls for thousands of dollars in loan cancellations for individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year. For those who went to college on Pell Grants, $20,000 will be forgiven. Those who did not receive that grant will see $10,000 in debt forgiveness.

People with undergraduate loans can cap their repayment at 5% of their discretionary income. After 20 years of monthly payments, people’s undergraduate loan obligation will be fulfilled if it hasn’t already, Biden said.

The move will be the largest forgiveness for individual student debt ever.

“It’s a game-changer,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

In addition, the student loan payment pause is being extended one final time, Biden said on Twitter, to Dec. 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payments in January 2023.

The Department of Education estimates that, among borrowers who are eligible for relief , 21% are 25 years and under and 44% are aged 26-39. More than a third are older than 40, including 5% who are senior citizens.

The nation’s outstanding federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 43 million Americans have federal student debt, with almost a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000, according to the latest federal data.

“An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for an attempt, at least, at a college degree,” Biden said. “The burden is so heavy, that if you graduate, you may not have access to middle-class life that the college degree once provided.”

Now, the relief provided by Biden’s plan means “people can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt, to get on top of their rent and utilities, to finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business,” the president said at a Wednesday news conference.

Also at the conference, Biden said the Education Department proposed changes to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The program, which gives federal student debt relief to those in public service fields like firefighters and teachers after 120 payments, is “a great idea” but is currently too inefficient and complicated, Biden said.

The decision to provide debt relief comes after pressure from Democrats and activists to forgive even more in loans. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders both proposed debt cancellations of $50,000 or more during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“The positive impacts of this move will be felt by families across the country, particularly in minority communities, and is the single most effective action that the President can take on his own to help working families and the economy,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday in a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

See results from Tuesday’s primaries

Beth Akers, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said the $10,000 in relief will make a “huge difference” for a lot of loan holders.

“We hear often about these six-figure balances that people get into with graduate and professional degrees, the majority of people have pretty modest balances,” Akers said. “One-third of borrowers with outstanding balances today have less than $10,000 in debt and another 20% have less than $20,000.”

While Biden was initially skeptical, he came to support debt relief during his campaign for the presidency, though his initial proposal had no mention of the income caps. He’s since narrowed that campaign promise as record-high inflation continues to be a drag on his approval ratings.

Republicans have criticized loan cancellations as “unfair” and likely to lead to more inflation. A group of lawmakers this month proposed legislation that would overhaul the federal student loan system, calling their plan an alternative to Biden’s “blanket loan scheme.”

“It will make rising costs worse, rather than address the costs of colleges,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

Akers said she also fears this move by the Biden administration could raise the cost of college for future students.

“We’re sending the message that dollars that you borrow today are dollars that you won’t necessarily have to pay back, because maybe policy makers will step in again and relieve those debts,” Akers said.

Responding to concerns raised over how the debt forgiveness will be covered, Biden said cutting the deficit will pay for his plan.

“Last year, we cut the deficit by more than $350 billion. This year, we’re on track to cut that by more than $1.7 trillion by the end of this fiscal year,” he said, noting that the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act will cut it by another $300 billion.

Additionally, by resuming student loan payments at the same time as the student debt forgiveness, Biden said the government is taking an “economically responsible course.”

Russia-Ukraine war hits six months on Independence Day

The administration has already canceled $32 billion in loans for more than 1.6 million borrowers. Previous cancellations were given to students who were defrauded by private colleges like ITT Technical Institute and DeVry University.

Student loan payments have also been on pause since March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium has been extended several times and was originally set to expire on Aug. 31 .

Senior administration officials said 8 million borrowers have already submitted forms to the Department of Education, meaning they may be able to receive relief immediately.

The Justice Department released a legal opinion concluding that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act gives the Education secretary the authority to reduce or eliminate the obligation to repay the principal balance of federal student loan debt.

Lawsuits are likely nonetheless, the Associated Press said.

In the coming weeks, Biden said the Education Department will lay out a “short and simple form” to apply for student debt relief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
CBS News

How Biden's student loan forgiveness program will work

President Biden unveiled his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt. It will impact millions of borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Roy Paul, executive director of Cents Ability, joins CBS News to discuss how the plan will work and its economic impact.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Administration
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more

In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
SOCIETY
Mic

This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem

It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
POTUS
CBS Pittsburgh

Here's who could benefit if Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden is taking a "hard look" at canceling some federal student loan debt, but even a broad forgiveness plan may leave out some of the 43 million borrowers.The President is planning to announce his decision on Wednesday, CNN has learned.Biden has indicated that if he does take action to provide more student loan debt forgiveness, he may limit the relief to $10,000 per person, as well as exclude wealthier borrowers.His administration has already canceled nearly $32 billion of the $1.6 trillion in outstanding federal student debt by expanding existing forgiveness programs for public-sector workers, disabled borrowers and...
POTUS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy