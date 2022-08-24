ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Upstate student found with gun at high school

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday. Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property. The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after neighbor’s target practice turns deadly

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly target practice incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Songbird Lane at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Saturday. Once on scene, deputies found one victim, unresponsive with...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
BELTON, SC
City
Greenville, SC
State
Washington State
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Robert Washington
FOX Carolina

Mauldin police say missing woman may be in danger

Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on multiple drug charges. According to deputies, Tabitha Rose King was found in an outbuilding in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe. Deputies say King was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

More charges after overdose incident

The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Overnight crash in Greenville Co. leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died Saturday morning following a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. According to troopers, a pickup truck was trying to make a “U” turn on Mauldin...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Spartanburg man set to face trial for 2016 murder

Fernanders charged with first-degree murder after alleged 3-state crime spree. POLK COUNTY– A Spartanburg man is set to face trial in Polk County Superior Court after his alleged involvement in a 2016 murder. The trial for one of the two men who were charged with first-degree murder in a...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Belton Police warn community about phone scam

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
BELTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

