Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry, a man from Placer County, just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, where he lives, and his total winnings, as well as […]
6 People Injured, Including Five Children, In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured six people, including five children, Thursday evening in eastern Sacramento County. The crash happened in the 10200 block of Jackson road, near [..]
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
foxla.com
New billboard in LA, SF warn people not to move to Texas
LOS ANGELES - "Don't move to Texas," that's the message a billboard is sending to California residents. There are two new billboards, one in Los Angeles and another in San Francisco, warning people not to move to Texas; but who is behind the billboard?. The billboard reads "The Texas Miracle...
foxla.com
California homicides, violent crimes rose in 2021
There were 2,361 homicides in California last year, surpassing 2020′s figure by more than 150 deaths, according to reports. While the number remains far below the historic high — 4,095 homicides in 1993 — last year was the deadliest year since 2007.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade reported that a motor vehicle crash occurred early Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Central Oak Park neighborhood. The official stated that a car collided with an [..]
Sacramento Magazine
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
visit-eldorado.com
Places to Visit in El Dorado County
El Dorado County, at the heart of California’s Gold Rush history, connects Sacramento, California’s capital, with the State of Nevada. Within its borders are stunning rivers, lakes, gold mines, historic towns, breathtaking scenery, adventure sports, wineries and breweries, and a diverse community. El Dorado County was once the...
foxla.com
"Don't move to Texas" billboard spotted in Los Angeles
The message is clear: "Don't move to Texas," but who is behind this billboard? They were spotted in Los Angeles and San Francisco urging Californians not to move to the Lone Star state.
How one South Sacramento resident is fighting blight through code enforcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A collapsing ceiling, dry rot, water damage and much more—inspectors with Sacramento's building and code enforcement recently described one home in the Pocket area of Sacramento as an "attractive nuisance and blight." Neighbors told ABC10 that they grew restless over the past year because of...
335-mile farmworker march to Sacramento completed, but Gov. Newsom vetoes their cause
Hundreds of California farmworkers and their supporters marched into Sacramento Friday, just in time for Governor Gavin Newsom to announce he's vetoing the bill they marched to support.
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
Professional bull rider accused of rape and other charges allowed to compete as he awaits next court date
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A professional bull rider who was accused of rape will be allowed to compete again after the league learned of new information, the CEO of Professional Bull Riders said. “Upon recent developments and information provided to the League, Joao Ricardo Vieira has been reinstated and is eligible to participate in all […]
