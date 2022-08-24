ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
wanderwithwonder.com

Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country

California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

New billboard in LA, SF warn people not to move to Texas

LOS ANGELES - "Don't move to Texas," that's the message a billboard is sending to California residents. There are two new billboards, one in Los Angeles and another in San Francisco, warning people not to move to Texas; but who is behind the billboard?. The billboard reads "The Texas Miracle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

California homicides, violent crimes rose in 2021

There were 2,361 homicides in California last year, surpassing 2020′s figure by more than 150 deaths, according to reports. While the number remains far below the historic high — 4,095 homicides in 1993 — last year was the deadliest year since 2007.
CALIFORNIA STATE
visit-eldorado.com

Places to Visit in El Dorado County

El Dorado County, at the heart of California’s Gold Rush history, connects Sacramento, California’s capital, with the State of Nevada. Within its borders are stunning rivers, lakes, gold mines, historic towns, breathtaking scenery, adventure sports, wineries and breweries, and a diverse community. El Dorado County was once the...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49

--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

