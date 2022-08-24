Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new study
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
Croffles are delighting diners all over the country
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History
sfbayview.com
Frisco's lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners
So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
Daily Californian
New restaurants to check out in Berkeley
If there’s anything the Berkeley area is known for, it’s the food. Filled with iconic restaurants like Gypsy’s, Cheese Board and La Note, Berkeley has a lot to offer. Just take a stroll down Telegraph Avenue and see for yourself. Eventually, you’ll find a favorite that you’ll find yourself going back to every so often.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
The Lake Merritt Monster Trailer | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner RazmatazzFilmworks. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The trailer to the Short film The Lake Merritt Monster!. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this...
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco To Host Midnight Sun Day Party Experience Featuring Chiefy Chiefy, Sept. 17
Emporium Arcade Bar’s San Francisco Location. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR SAN FRANCISCO TO HOST MIDNIGHT SUN DAY. Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco, the lively venue known for its classic arcade games, colorful, fun-loving atmosphere and renowned drink menu, invites guests to Midnight Sun: A Day Party Experience presented by Toasted Life. The event will feature an exclusive performance by Chiefy Chiefy, the dynamic DJ duo comprising Grammy-nominated musicians Jidenna and Nana Kwabena. Attendees will be transported to the classic dub club dancehalls in Jamaica as they groove to hours of enthralling music.
'Another devastating day': Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
Beloved daughter of UC Berkeley falcon family found dead on campus
Lindsay, the daughter of beloved couple Annie and Grinnell, was found dead on the west edge of campus. She hadn’t been seen in the last couple weeks, the last sighting was the first week of August by the Campanile.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Oakland arrested
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland police say they’ve arrested 31-year-old following a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened at West...
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
kalw.org
Major outage hits Oakland, thousands left without power
SFGate reported that more than 18-thousand customers were without power in Oakland, covering a large area stretching from the Oakland Hills and Montclair, to the Oakland Estuary to Piedmont Avenue and Northeastern University at Mills College. The power outage occurred Thursday morning around 11 o’clock. PGE utility company said it...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
KTVU FOX 2
Three people shot dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were shot to death Friday evening in Oakland, the police department said. The call about the shooting came in at 7:11 p.m. at 2837 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland. No other information was immediately made public.
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
