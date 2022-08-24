Fresh from being named Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Memphis second-grade educator Melissa Collins credits her family and 21 years in the classroom for preparing her to represent a profession that badly needs recharging.Her father, she recalls, taught her how to compete as a young athlete, while her mother’s dying words in February were to “keep it moving.” And as a national leader in STEAM education, Collins has inspired both...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO