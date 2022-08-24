ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

AZFamily

Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
knau.org

TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON (AP) — University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
TUCSON, AZ
AOL Corp

TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Tucson families find solutions to bullying through JW

Jose and Susie’s 9-year-old son was a vibrant and energetic boy who loved attending his Arizona school. When he started feeling physically ill because a classmate was hitting him and spreading hurtful rumors, his parents knew this wasn’t an act. Their child was being bullied. As millions of...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

