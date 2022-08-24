Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
KOLD-TV
Officers find no threat after report of weapons at Oro Valley school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police say they found no danger after they were called to an Oro Valley school in response to a report of a possible threat on campus. Shortly before 1 p.m., officers said, they were called to Canyon Del Oro High School. While...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KOLD-TV
Constables’ work is oftentimes dangerous according to a Tucson landlord
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The work of Pima County Constables is dangerous work as this week mass shooting shows. A Constable, Deborah Martinez, was attempting to serve an eviction notice when she was shot and killed along with the apartment manager and another person in the complex. The shooter then killed himself.
knau.org
Constable, 3 others killed during eviction in Tucson
Four people have been killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Arizona. KVOA-TV reports that police identified one of the victims of Thursday's shooting as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as an employee of the apartment complex. Martinez-Garibay was...
Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while an eviction notice was being served in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The suspected shooter was also one of the dead. The shooting...
KTAR.com
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON (AP) — University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
TPD investigating situation that left one man dead
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one man is dead after obvious signs of trauma. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard.
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson families find solutions to bullying through JW
Jose and Susie’s 9-year-old son was a vibrant and energetic boy who loved attending his Arizona school. When he started feeling physically ill because a classmate was hitting him and spreading hurtful rumors, his parents knew this wasn’t an act. Their child was being bullied. As millions of...
Five in custody, PCSD searching for remaining suspect in James Sanchez murder
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has five of six suspects in custody for the murder of James Sanchez as of Aug. 25.
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed four people, including a constable, were killed in a shooting yesterday morning.
Former Tucson officer indicted in fatal shooting of suspect in a wheelchair
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former Tucson police officer fired after a fatal shooting last year in which he allegedly shot an armed shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair nine times has been indicted for manslaughter. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said Ryan Remington was served with a summons...
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Following the Loss of Pima County Constable
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state buildings to fly flags at half-staff Friday following a mass shooting in Tucson resulting in the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army...
Former TPD officer indicted by Grand Jury on manslaughter charges
Former police officer Ryan Remington, who was fired in January, is indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, per the TPD's Association attorney Mike Storie.
ABC 15 News
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. The TPD said a woman has been detained.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
