In Shia LaBeouf's words to Olivia Wilde, "Firing me never took place." On the heels of a newly published Variety interview with the Don't Worry Darling director, in which she reportedly confirmed to the outlet that she fired LaBeouf as Jack, the male lead of the film, the actor is refuting her claim. During her interview, Wilde said LaBeouf's process "was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO