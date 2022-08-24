Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in White With Ben Affleck During Honeymoon In Italy
Jennifer Lopez went from a happy bride in white in Georgia to a happy wife in white in Italy, and Ben Affleck couldn't look happier. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and The Tender Bar star were spotted on their Italian honeymoon walking the streets of Milan as they shopped at high-end boutique stores. Lopez looked stunning in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She completed the look with a fedora hat.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account After Posting Sneak Peek of Elton John Collaboration
Britney Spears is taking a break from Instagram. The 40-year-old singer has deleted her account just hours after sharing a sneak peek of her highly-anticipated new song with Elton John. Spears posted a brief snippet of the duo's "Hold Me Closer" collaboration on Wednesday, accompanied by a lengthy caption thanking...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Serenades Ben Affleck at Georgia Wedding Reception
Jennifer Lopez performed a song for Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding ceremony last weekend, serenading him from the dance floor at the reception. The performance, seen in a video obtained by TMZ, features what appears to be an upbeat new song with the repeating hook, "Can't get enough!" J.Lo performs for Affleck with three backup dancers, each in floor-length black dresses. Affleck sits in a chair in front of the group.
ETOnline.com
Keanu Reeves Crashes British Couple's Wedding -- See the Pics
Something's gotta give, because Keanu Reeves, once again, found himself at a destination wedding, this time in the middle of England!. The Matrix star made quite the impression last weekend when he accepted a groom's invitation to attend his wedding ceremony. According to Newsweek, the 57-year-old actor was staying at the hotel where James and Nikki Roadnight were having their wedding.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Shia LaBeouf Calls Out Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired From 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Quit'
In Shia LaBeouf's words to Olivia Wilde, "Firing me never took place." On the heels of a newly published Variety interview with the Don't Worry Darling director, in which she reportedly confirmed to the outlet that she fired LaBeouf as Jack, the male lead of the film, the actor is refuting her claim. During her interview, Wilde said LaBeouf's process "was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."
ETOnline.com
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Claims Chantel Took All the Money From Their Account Amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Pedro and Chantel's shocking split is getting nasty on The Family Chantel. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode, Pedro accuses Chantel of taking all the money from their joint bank account after he told her he wanted a divorce. While Chantel has tried to work things out with...
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
ETOnline.com
Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her 'Entire Personality'
Heather Rae El Moussa is clapping back after someone criticized her and claimed she made her husband, Tarek El Moussa, "her entire personality." The soon-to-be mother and Selling Sunset star took to Twitter early Thursday morning after someone tweeted, "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality." Heather wrote back, "No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Says 'I Will Always Love' Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce Filing, Dog Didn't Cause Split
Sylvester Stallone is opening up about his split from Jennifer Flavin, addressing reports that an argument over his beloved Rottweiler, Dwight, was the final straw to break their relationship. ET has confirmed that Flavin filed for divorce last Friday in Florida after 25 years of marriage. According to the filing,...
ETOnline.com
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Drop Son Nick Off at College: 'This Is Really Happening'
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts got another reminder that time truly does fly by fast. Case in point -- the couple dropped their son, Nick, off at college. The longtime Today show weatherman and Roberts, a senior national affairs correspondent at ABC News, took to their social media channels and posted a photo with Nick, 20, as he unloaded his belongings and got ready for the next phase in his education path.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She'll Be a Monogamist Following Split From Kody
It's been nine months since Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown announced they were ending their 25-year plural marriage, and now Christine is sharing her thoughts on dating post-split. The 50-year-old speaks with People about why she plans to put her polygamist lifestyle behind her. Christine explains that throughout...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Gets Support From Family at Cosmetics Event -- See Their Styles
Kylie Jenner's cosmetics event was a family affair, because just about everyone attended! The 25-year-old makeup mogul launched the latest release of her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits at Ulta Beauty on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and even Kylie's new brother-in-law,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'The Winchesters': New Promo for 'Supernatural' Prequel Teases John and Mary's Beginning (Exclusive)
Time to go back to the beginning. The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel series debuting on The CW this fall, premiered a new minute-long promo ahead of its Oct. 11 launch, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming drama, which shifts the focus to Sam and Dean Winchester's parents.
ETOnline.com
Why AJ McLean's 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot
AJ McLean's daughter is making her own way in the world, looking for a more "unique" name than the one she was given at birth. In an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, McLean's wife, Rochelle Karidis, addresses the couple's 9-year-old daughter and why she requested to have her name changed from "Ava" to "Elliot."
KIDS・
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Fires Back After Twitter User Accuses Husband Offset of Cheating With Saweetie
Cardi B is hitting back at a Twitter user attacking her and her husband, Offset. On Wednesday, the Twitter user who identifies as a "Nicki Minaj connoisseur" and claimed to be her stylist, sent a slew of hateful messages toward Cardi. The individual antagonized Cardi for hours before the rapper...
ETOnline.com
Shia LaBeouf Reveals He Converted to Catholicism After Filming 'Padre Pio'
Shia LaBeouf made a major revelation while appearing on Bishop Robert Barron's YouTube series, Bishop Barron Presents. While in conversation with the bishop, LaBeouf shared that he converted to Catholicism. The actor, whose mother is Jewish and has previously discussed having both a bar mitzvah as well as a baptism...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Has the Ultimate Reaction to 'Hold Me Closer' Reaching No. 1
Start the day off right! Britney Spears took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate her and Elton John's newly released single reaching No. 1. The song, "Hold Me Closer," is an update of John's 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer," and was released early Friday morning. It's Spears' first music since the end of her conservatorship last year, and has quickly risen in the charts.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears and Elton John's 'Hold Me Closer' Duet Is Here: Listen!
Oops, Britney Spears did it again -- put out hit music, that is. For the first time since her conservatorship was terminated, the singer has released a new single: "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with fellow music icon Elton John. Their duet is an update of John's beloved 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer."
Comments / 0