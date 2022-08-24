ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Two teens charged in shooting death of 18-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Two teenagers face murder charges for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Mishawaka man. Tychius Derrickson was killed at the Pink Oak Apartments in June. Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Nashawn Stephens with his murder last week. The case was then sealed to allow police to arrest...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

13-year-old Dowagiac student facing weapons charges

A 13-year-old is facing weapons charges after bringing a gun to Dowagiac Middle School. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a woman contacted them this morning... after she discovered a handgun and a magazine in her grandson's bedroom. At the school, officers discovered another handgun in the student's pants, and...
DOWAGIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
22 WSBT

Proposal to ban firearms at Elkhart City Hall sent back to committee

A vote to ban firearms from entering Elkhart’s City Hall is being pushed back. The Elkhart Public Health and Safety Committee heard the proposal tonight. Because the municipal building houses a courtroom, it would allow them to ban guns from the premise. A spokesperson tells WSBT it's part of...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend installs bump out curbs to calm traffic

South Bend. Ind. — Driving through downtown this week, the City of South Bend hopes you notice a difference along Lafayette Boulevard. Bump outs have been installed. Each corner of an intersection has been painted and delineators set up, making it impossible for drivers to miss. It may be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Baseball Field#Firearms#Violent Crime
22 WSBT

Elkhart County Drug Court Program honors 13 graduates

Making a major life change. 13 people graduated today from the Elkhart County Drug Court Program. During the 18-month program, participants are required to maintain sobriety, work or perform community service and attend financial wellness classes. Some of the participants had other successes, including obtaining their driver's license. For one...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization shuts down

Elkhart, Ind. — WSBT first told you two weeks ago the Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization was temporarily shutting down. The hope was to restructure and find a way to reopen, that hope is now gone. The state adjutant says the local chapter’s board voted it was best to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Free WiFi hotspots going home to eligible students at Mishawaka Schools

Mishawaka, Ind. — Free WiFi hotspots are coming home with eligible School City of Mishawaka students. Over 42-hundred South Bend school students are already using the technology. These devices will give students the same capabilities for e-learning as they do at school. The LTE hotspots will have up to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
22 WSBT

Demolition deadline looms for business destroyed by fire

Knox, Ind. — This week marks two months since a massive fire erupted in downtown Knox, leaving three normally booming businesses, empty. WSBT is hearing from some of the owners, who are trying to figure out what's next. The city has ordered that the burnt-out building behind you be...
KNOX, IN
22 WSBT

Storm damage still affecting parts of Michiana after Monday night storms

Rochester, Ind. – Parts of our area are still picking up the pieces tonight after yesterday's storms. The southern parts of our viewing area seeing some of the worst damage. Trees into homes and branches littering the ground is a pretty normal sight today in Fulton County, especially in the northwestern portion of the area.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

HIMCO Dump Site cleanup partially complete

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The E.P.A. has removed part of Elkhart's HIMCO Dump Site from its Superfund priority list. The 60 acre site at County Road 10 and John Weaver Parkway includes an unlicensed landfill, construction debris, the backwards of seven homes, and one commercial property. From 1960 until...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

DNR training dogs to sniff out eggs of invasive species

An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.
HUNTINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy