An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.

HUNTINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO