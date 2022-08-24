Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Two teens charged in shooting death of 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Two teenagers face murder charges for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Mishawaka man. Tychius Derrickson was killed at the Pink Oak Apartments in June. Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Nashawn Stephens with his murder last week. The case was then sealed to allow police to arrest...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County police receive new tools to help communicate in an emergency
St. Joseph County, Ind. – St. Joseph County Police officers now have a new tool to help those who sometimes have trouble communicating. The Autism Society of Indiana has donated 150 picture boards, to help those who have trouble speaking in emergency situations. The Autism Society of Indiana has...
22 WSBT
ISP investigates Michigan City Mayor for allegedly leaving scene of accident
Michigan City, Ind. — Michigan City's Mayor, Duane Parry is being investigated by Indiana State Police for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident. WSBT 22 has obtained the police report and pictures of Mayor Duane Parry’s city-owned vehicle -- after a crash earlier this month. It allegedly...
22 WSBT
13-year-old Dowagiac student facing weapons charges
A 13-year-old is facing weapons charges after bringing a gun to Dowagiac Middle School. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a woman contacted them this morning... after she discovered a handgun and a magazine in her grandson's bedroom. At the school, officers discovered another handgun in the student's pants, and...
22 WSBT
Proposal to ban firearms at Elkhart City Hall sent back to committee
A vote to ban firearms from entering Elkhart’s City Hall is being pushed back. The Elkhart Public Health and Safety Committee heard the proposal tonight. Because the municipal building houses a courtroom, it would allow them to ban guns from the premise. A spokesperson tells WSBT it's part of...
22 WSBT
South Bend holds candlelight vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day
Tears filled the courthouse steps just hours ago, as people shared their stories and remembered the lives lost. Today is international overdose awareness day, and a candlelight vigil was held in South Bend. WSBT spoke with one mother about living with a loss. Kerri Anderson lost her 19-year-old son, Ethan,...
22 WSBT
Kamala Harris-backed bail fund helped incarcerated man, now charged with murder, go free
ST. PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A suspect released with the help of a nonprofit organization operating a Minnesota bail fund endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris has now been charged with murder. Shawn Michael Tillman, a repeat felon, shot and killed a passenger on a light rail platform in...
22 WSBT
South Bend installs bump out curbs to calm traffic
South Bend. Ind. — Driving through downtown this week, the City of South Bend hopes you notice a difference along Lafayette Boulevard. Bump outs have been installed. Each corner of an intersection has been painted and delineators set up, making it impossible for drivers to miss. It may be...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County Drug Court Program honors 13 graduates
Making a major life change. 13 people graduated today from the Elkhart County Drug Court Program. During the 18-month program, participants are required to maintain sobriety, work or perform community service and attend financial wellness classes. Some of the participants had other successes, including obtaining their driver's license. For one...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization shuts down
Elkhart, Ind. — WSBT first told you two weeks ago the Elkhart Disabled American Veterans organization was temporarily shutting down. The hope was to restructure and find a way to reopen, that hope is now gone. The state adjutant says the local chapter’s board voted it was best to...
22 WSBT
Free WiFi hotspots going home to eligible students at Mishawaka Schools
Mishawaka, Ind. — Free WiFi hotspots are coming home with eligible School City of Mishawaka students. Over 42-hundred South Bend school students are already using the technology. These devices will give students the same capabilities for e-learning as they do at school. The LTE hotspots will have up to...
22 WSBT
Black Lives Matter South Bend demanding change in mental health crisis response
South Bend, Ind. – A demand for change; that’s the message tonight by Black Lives Matter South Bend over how police respond to mental health crises. The organization held a town hall this evening. The group says it's analyzing mental health response units already in place in other...
22 WSBT
Demolition deadline looms for business destroyed by fire
Knox, Ind. — This week marks two months since a massive fire erupted in downtown Knox, leaving three normally booming businesses, empty. WSBT is hearing from some of the owners, who are trying to figure out what's next. The city has ordered that the burnt-out building behind you be...
22 WSBT
Storm damage still affecting parts of Michiana after Monday night storms
Rochester, Ind. – Parts of our area are still picking up the pieces tonight after yesterday's storms. The southern parts of our viewing area seeing some of the worst damage. Trees into homes and branches littering the ground is a pretty normal sight today in Fulton County, especially in the northwestern portion of the area.
22 WSBT
HIMCO Dump Site cleanup partially complete
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The E.P.A. has removed part of Elkhart's HIMCO Dump Site from its Superfund priority list. The 60 acre site at County Road 10 and John Weaver Parkway includes an unlicensed landfill, construction debris, the backwards of seven homes, and one commercial property. From 1960 until...
22 WSBT
DNR training dogs to sniff out eggs of invasive species
An invasive species that's been moving through the Midwest is getting closer to our area. The spotted lanternfly was recently discovered in Huntington, Indiana. Indiana's DNR has been training for this. The bug first was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 which caught their attention. Last summer it moved its way into the state, which prompted the DNR to start preparing in case it was found here.
22 WSBT
South Bend residents raise concerns over future of Potawatomi Park Pool
South Bend. Ind. — Members of the community are speaking out about Potawatomi Pool being closed all summer. The South Bend Parks Department says there are issues that prevented it from opening. Hot and sunny days are perfect to hit the pool in the summer. But the Potawatomi pool...
22 WSBT
Derek Dieter schedules news conference, not selected as SJC Commission President
An unexpected twist before St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter's news conference today. Dieter was under the impression he'd be elected as the president of the Board of Commissioners and had scheduled the news conference to give an update on goals and projects. But new Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer was chosen...
22 WSBT
Electric company crews work on restoring power as homeowners clean up from storms
Storm damage cleanup started last night and continues throughout our area today. While the South Bend area wasn't too terribly hit by Monday’s storms. Areas in Michigan were impacted by those storms. We’re here on the corner of North Street and Orchard Street right here in Dowagiac. Right...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Reading scores show positive changes at two South Bend schools
South Bend. Ind. — Turnaround efforts made at some South Bend schools appear to be sparking positive changes. There is growth in reading assessments at the district's two re-design elementary schools. More third graders are reading at grade level at Marquette Montessori Academy and Muessel Elementary School than were...
