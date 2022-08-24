ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
SEATTLE, WA
truecrimedaily

Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
TACOMA, WA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
RENTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested

ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
ANACORTES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Executive Somers proposes 340 body cameras for Deputies and Detectives

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 26, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposes motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public. This follows on the pilot program implemented in 2021.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

MPD hosts “Cram the Cruiser” food drive at QFC

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 26, 2022 – Mukilteans came out in full force to support today’s “Cram the Cruiser” food drive in front of QFC in Mukilteo. The “Cram the Cruiser” event is the latest in a series of ongoing community outreach activities by the Mukilteo Police Department.
MUKILTEO, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA

