Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash
OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
Piece of equipment may have started fire at Everett compost facility
EVERETT, Wash. — A fire at an Everett composting facility that created a large smoke plume Thursday may have been started by a piece of equipment. The Everett Fire Department (EFD) released the cause of the fire Friday following a preliminary investigation. The fire began burning in compost at...
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Executive Somers proposes 340 body cameras for Deputies and Detectives
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 26, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposes motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public. This follows on the pilot program implemented in 2021.
lynnwoodtimes.com
MPD hosts “Cram the Cruiser” food drive at QFC
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 26, 2022 – Mukilteans came out in full force to support today’s “Cram the Cruiser” food drive in front of QFC in Mukilteo. The “Cram the Cruiser” event is the latest in a series of ongoing community outreach activities by the Mukilteo Police Department.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
KOMO News
WSP trooper shoots driver in Federal Way during attempted traffic stop
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening in south King County. The exchange occurred around 8 p.m. on SR 161 in Federal Way and ended at a Costco at 35100 Enchanted Parkway South. The trooper did not sustain any injuries.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
