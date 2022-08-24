ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
Kansas State
County
Stanly County, NC
The Planking Traveler

The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina

I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Growing the film industry in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Pfeiffer University#The Kansas City Royals
WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina

Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

