wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
Stanly News & Press
Ukulele band with Albemarle connection to kick off Stanly County Concert Association season
The Stanly County Concert Association is gearing up for a new season, its 74th, with a bevy of talented groups, including many who will be performing for the first time with the organization. Though the past two years were filled with uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Maness, president...
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
‘She always smiled’: Mother clings to hope after daughter shot, put on life support
CHARLOTTE — A mother holds on to hope while her 16-year-old daughter is in the hospital on life support after she was shot. “She loved to hang out,” said Jessica Witherspoon, the mother. “Everything she does, she always smiled.”. Brittany Witherspoon is a bundle of joy, her...
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina
I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
WBTV
Growing the film industry in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
wccbcharlotte.com
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event. The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies. If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means […]
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 North Carolina storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
WBTV
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
