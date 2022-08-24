Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
Disney Plus Announces ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere Date
Disney+ Day will be full of love and thunder. Disney announced the lineup for its “Disney+ Day” next month, a day in which the company hypes its streaming service with a bunch of splashy premieres and some extra perks at its theme parks for Disney+ subscribers. The headliner this year on Disney+ Day is Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The first episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and so are a ton of Marvel Easter eggs. For example, the show has had to change Jennifer Walters’ origin story — and the reasons why, and what the show’s creators changed it too are also Easter eggs of a sort, as they call back to both the original Incredible Hulk TV series of the 1970s, and to both previous Hulk movies.
Why Daredevil Is the Key to Spider-Man’s Future
Out of all the projects Marvel discussed at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the one we’re most excited for is Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series set in Peter Parker’s earliest days as the Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler. One of the more interesting aspects of the show is the fact that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in the series.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Review: Marvel’s Latest Has Lots of Potential (and Problems)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has one of Marvel’s best TV premises. It’s a superhero version of a lawyer show, with the title character getting involved in cases about people with powers. What if you got into a relationship with a shapeshifter only to discover they weren’t you thought they were? What happens when a hugely powerful super-villain genuinely reforms and wants parole? These are the sorts of mundane yet very important questions that would need answering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, they get to play out.
‘What If…?’ Season 2 Will Be ‘Wilder’ Than Season 1
Marvel’s What If...? could theoretically go on forever. As an anthology series, it’s not tied to any one cast, or any one story, and the longer the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands in new directions, the more raw material it gives to the show as fuel for alternate stories.
Every Clue Killmonger Could Return in ‘Wakanda Forever’
The villain of the first Black Panther, Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan), definitely died in the first movie. But what does death even mean at Marvel at this point? Professor X died in Logan and he showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. How many times has Loki died only to be resurrected? It’s a lot.
Mark Ruffalo Says She-Hulk Will Be In the Next ‘Avengers’
Mark Ruffalo has been known to spill a bean or two. Who could forget the chummy Good Morning America interview from 2017 where he accidentally spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War, covered his flub like he was making a joke, and then nobody noticed until the following year when the movie came out and the clip resurfaced and people realized whoops! he was actually telling the truth. The dude is not the best at keeping secrets.
‘She-Hulk’ Was Denied the Use of Some Marvel Characters
With She-Hulk on the way shortly on Disney+, fans are speculating about which other heroes and villains will make appearances. That being said, a few of them are completely off the table. In some cases, rights issues get in the way. In others, we really don’t know exactly why they're off limits. The best hint we've gotten is because it could potentially complicate where those specific characters are going in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Black Adam’s Post-Credits Scene Sets Up The Rock’s DC’s Future
Dwayne Johnson’s appearance as Black Adam will apparently be augmented with a recently-added post-credits scene that will connect the character with the broader DC universe. If we look at something like the MCU, it's very rare that a villain shows up with their own feature film. While the DCEU claims to be modeling its own 10-year plan after what Marvel did for the last decade and a half, there are some deviations here and there.
Warner Bros.’ DC Plans Said to Include ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Event
Good news, guys: Warner Bros. says it has a ten-year plan for its library of DC Comics characters. The bad news: They waited until now to have a ten-year plan for the DC library?!?. Either way, there is clearly a great deal of upheaval going on behind the scenes of...
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Toys Seemingly Reveal New Spider-Men Joining the Cast
While the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel doesn’t open in theaters until next summer at the earliest, the film was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on April 8 of this year. Then it got pushed back to October 2022. Then a second wave of delays pushed the movie back to 2023.
‘Slumberland’ Teaser: A Classic Comic Strip Becomes a Netflix Movie
A teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Slumberland was just released. The film stars Jason Momoa and is based on a classic and extremely influential newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland. The film version is directed by The Hunger Games franchise’s Francis Lawrence. The...
Why ‘Daredevil’s Kingpin Was Right
All of Marvel’s best villains have something in common: Relatability. We may not approve of their methods, but we often find ourselves agreeing with their goals. Case in point: The Kingpin from Daredevil, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. He once described his character in three words: “monster and child” and in our latest Marvel video we explore both aspects of Wilson Fisk’s personality in order to show that for all his many flaws, he may have been right about a lot of things.
The ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Was Originally the Season Finale
She-Hulk’s Marvel Cinematic Universe origin was explained in the first episode of the currently-airing Disney+ show, but it wasn’t always that way. Initially, that episode (or most of it before some editing) was the final episode of the series. It’s an odd way to structure a story, but at the same time, it could have provided a pretty nice dramatic effect. The issue is that the whole show isn’t airing just yet, so we’ll just have to see whether the change makes sense after the first season wraps up.
HBO Max Cancels Another Upcoming DC Comics Project
HBO Max may be the streaming home of DC Comics movies and shows, but the future of those movies and shows is looking awfully murky right now. Last week, the service shocked Hollywood by canceling a big Batgirl movie that had already been shot and even screened for test audiences once or twice. Now it seems they have quietly shut down work on another DC project, this one a series based on the long-running DC science-fiction series Strange Adventures.
‘Empire Of Light‘ Trailer: Sam Mendes’ Tribute to The Movies
Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light has finally released a short teaser. For those unfamiliar with the film, it’s a romance set back in the 1980s, in a beautiful coastal town. Details as to the plot are pretty sparse, but thanks to the teaser, we have a little more context into how exactly the story plays out. The film features a romance shared between a black man and a white woman in the UK. Despite the fact that the film takes place in the ’80s, it appears that not everyone is pleased with the couple. Police show up at the man’s door, and a crowd of angry skinheads beats on the doors to the theater.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film Moves Closer to Production
After a long period without any major updates, it looks like the maniacs behind the damn, dirty Planet of the Apes saga are nearing production on a new installment, the first since 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. There are very few details about this movie’s story, but the project does reportedly have a script and has begun searching for a cast.
‘King Kong’ TV Series Coming to Disney+
There have been many King Kong movies — and there are at least one or two more currently in development. But there has never been a live-action Kong television show. And that is what Disney is currently attempting to make. Dubbed a series about “the original story of the...
The Rock Asked For Black Adam to Be Removed From ‘Shazam’
Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the character of Black Adam for a very long time. There are articles in the ScreenCrush archive going back to 2014, where The Rock was “confirmed” to appear in the first Shazam. But by 2017, it was decided to give the character his own movie, instead of including him as the antagonist in Shazam!
