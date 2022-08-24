Last night at a fundraiser in South Seattle, a coalition of criminal justice reform advocates came together to support Leesa Manion’s campaign for King County Prosecutor, which she launched earlier this year after 15 years of serving as chief of staff for the office. With her opponent, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, riding the tailwinds of the national alarm over a crime "wave," recent polling shows Manion will need all the help she can get to overcome the same hardline rhetoric that propelled Republican Ann Davison to victory in last fall's Seattle City Attorney race.

