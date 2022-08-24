ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

The Stranger

Progressives Unite Behind Manion for King County Prosecutor

Last night at a fundraiser in South Seattle, a coalition of criminal justice reform advocates came together to support Leesa Manion’s campaign for King County Prosecutor, which she launched earlier this year after 15 years of serving as chief of staff for the office. With her opponent, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, riding the tailwinds of the national alarm over a crime "wave," recent polling shows Manion will need all the help she can get to overcome the same hardline rhetoric that propelled Republican Ann Davison to victory in last fall's Seattle City Attorney race.
Controversial decisions spur Lacey to look closer at changing its land-use laws

Following two recent controversial decisions that allowed the Meridian Gas Station and Hicks Lake housing projects to proceed, the Lacey City Council discussed its role in the quasi-judicial process they use when approving land use permits. In the council’s work session yesterday, Lacey Community and Economic Development Director Rick Walk...
Group seeks recall of four Kent School Board members

A Kent group plans to file a petition to recall the Kent School Board. Shannon Jephson-Hernandez, spokesperson for the group 27KSD4change, told the board at its Aug. 24 meeting during the public comment period that the group would be filing a recall petition in King County Superior Court. Jephson-Hernandez, a...
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Bat tests positive for rabies in Thurston County

For the fourth time this year, a bat in Washington state has tested positive for rabies. The latest case was discovered in Thurston County after the bat flew into someone’s bedroom. If a bat gets in your bedroom, or a child comes into contact with one, you’re asked to...
Seattle's "High Utilizers Initiative" Targets Frequent Offenders for Prosecution. Could It Be Put to Better Use?

Six months ago, City Attorney Ann Davison announced a new initiative that would target so-called high utilizers of the criminal justice system—people with more than 12 misdemeanor referrals in the last five years—by subjecting their actions to greater scrutiny, excluding them from community court, and keeping them in jail for months, much longer than current misdemeanor booking restrictions allow.
AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Video: Alleged stalker verbally harasses Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Exclusive video captures the alleged stalking of U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal at the hands of a King County man, Brett Forsell, who has since been charged with a felony over his harassment of the representative. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed felony stalking charges against Forsell after his arrest in...
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
