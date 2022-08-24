Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Do you recognize him? Ohio officials hope this clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (Video above: WFMJ, CNN) — Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have releasedimages of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on Sept. 10, 1987, near...
WXII 12
Retired park ranger rescues child from Utah reservoir after car accident
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old Utah boy is on the road to recovery after nearly drowning in a reservoir after his family's truck rolled into the water and sank. Fortunately, a retired park ranger was nearby and able to rescue Paxton. The fourth-grader was air-lifted to a children's...
WXII 12
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
