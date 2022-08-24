ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Say Hello to Miss Easton

You may know this still beautiful lady who was Miss Easton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. Talbot County, Maryland’s Debbie Newnam Kudner identified this photo as being taken at Ocean City, Maryland at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention parade! This past June 18-23, 2022 marked the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention & Conference! A special thanks to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for recently sharing their 1966 Scrapbook with the Talbot Historical Society!
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Business
Millsboro, DE
Business
Local
Delaware Business
City
Millsboro, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
Millsboro, DE
Industry
Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval

With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Feebs to offer outside seating

After Milford City Council approved a conditional use permit for Feebs Distilling recently, the tasting room, located at 733 McColley Street in Milford will now offer outdoor seating. This will add 11 seats to the tasting room which already has space for up to 11 people. “We have a copy of the survey that shows where the outdoor seating will ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambs#Lavender#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Cape Gazette

Station on Kings to demo at Lewes farmers market Aug. 27

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at George H.P. Smith Park. Everyone’s favorite lunch spot, the Station on Kings, will demos at 10 a.m. Chef Marcus will prepare a delicious prosciutto and peach toast served on the Station’s house-made cranberry walnut bread.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Brandywine Valley SPCA receives 15 beagles

Around 3:10 p.m., Aug. 24, an unassuming-looking van belonging to Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled into the shelter’s Georgetown facility carrying 15 cases of highly adorable cargo. Inside were 15 beagle puppies, ranging in age from four to seven months, that had been rescued from the Envigo research and breeding...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD

12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
GREENWOOD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
starpublications.online

Beef and dumpling dinner

St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church will be having a beef and dumpling dinner on Sept. 11 at the VFW in Delmar. Drive thru carry out only from 12:30 until 4 p.m. The cost is $18 per dinner.
DELMAR, DE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Bay Journal

Massive salmon factory could harm wild sturgeon, residents fear

A Norwegian company will have to overcome a flood of skepticism in its bid to build a large, indoor salmon farm in a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. To move into the construction phase, the $300 million, 25-acre facility requires a litany of state and federal permits. One of the first and most critical is a wastewater discharge permit that could allow the factory to release up to 2.3 million gallons a day of treated “purge” water into Marshyhope Creek, one of the Chesapeake Bay’s least degraded headwaters.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
delawarepublic.org

Brandywine opens new opioid treatment program in Georgetown

Brandywine Counseling and Community Services launched the state’s newest opioid treatment program in Georgetown earlier this month. Brandywine’s decision to locate in Georgetown is part of a broader effort to expand treatment opportunities in central and western Sussex County, which have seen a disproportionate share of the state’s opioid overdoses.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project

KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
WOODSIDE, DE
delawarepublic.org

More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware

The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
GEORGETOWN, DE
nassauobserver.com

A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers

About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
SEAFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy