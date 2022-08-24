Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Say Hello to Miss Easton
You may know this still beautiful lady who was Miss Easton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. Talbot County, Maryland’s Debbie Newnam Kudner identified this photo as being taken at Ocean City, Maryland at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention parade! This past June 18-23, 2022 marked the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention & Conference! A special thanks to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for recently sharing their 1966 Scrapbook with the Talbot Historical Society!
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
starpublications.online
Seaford resident Allison Dayton competes in Miss Delaware contest, interns in Kenya
When on summer break from college, one could imagine trips to the beach, lounging by a pool, relaxing. For one Seaford resident, her summer vacation was filled with many different adventures, from the glamour of the Miss Delaware contest to visiting a remote sector of Kenya. Allison Dayton’s exciting summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
Feebs to offer outside seating
After Milford City Council approved a conditional use permit for Feebs Distilling recently, the tasting room, located at 733 McColley Street in Milford will now offer outdoor seating. This will add 11 seats to the tasting room which already has space for up to 11 people. “We have a copy of the survey that shows where the outdoor seating will ... Read More
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Station on Kings to demo at Lewes farmers market Aug. 27
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at George H.P. Smith Park. Everyone’s favorite lunch spot, the Station on Kings, will demos at 10 a.m. Chef Marcus will prepare a delicious prosciutto and peach toast served on the Station’s house-made cranberry walnut bread.
oceancity.com
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD
We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here. Here is the beach around 4th street. The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day. Next,...
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives 15 beagles
Around 3:10 p.m., Aug. 24, an unassuming-looking van belonging to Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled into the shelter’s Georgetown facility carrying 15 cases of highly adorable cargo. Inside were 15 beagle puppies, ranging in age from four to seven months, that had been rescued from the Envigo research and breeding...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starpublications.online
Beef and dumpling dinner
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church will be having a beef and dumpling dinner on Sept. 11 at the VFW in Delmar. Drive thru carry out only from 12:30 until 4 p.m. The cost is $18 per dinner.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Bay Journal
Massive salmon factory could harm wild sturgeon, residents fear
A Norwegian company will have to overcome a flood of skepticism in its bid to build a large, indoor salmon farm in a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. To move into the construction phase, the $300 million, 25-acre facility requires a litany of state and federal permits. One of the first and most critical is a wastewater discharge permit that could allow the factory to release up to 2.3 million gallons a day of treated “purge” water into Marshyhope Creek, one of the Chesapeake Bay’s least degraded headwaters.
delawarepublic.org
Brandywine opens new opioid treatment program in Georgetown
Brandywine Counseling and Community Services launched the state’s newest opioid treatment program in Georgetown earlier this month. Brandywine’s decision to locate in Georgetown is part of a broader effort to expand treatment opportunities in central and western Sussex County, which have seen a disproportionate share of the state’s opioid overdoses.
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
delawarepublic.org
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
Comments / 0