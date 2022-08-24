Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Retired park ranger rescues child from Utah reservoir after car accident
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old Utah boy is on the road to recovery after nearly drowning in a reservoir after his family's truck rolled into the water and sank. Fortunately, a retired park ranger was nearby and able to rescue Paxton. The fourth-grader was air-lifted to a children's...
KHBS
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
Comments / 0