Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Related
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
39-year-old killed after being hit by car in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND, Michigan — A 39-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Holland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on US-31 on Greenly Street. Investigation showed the victim was travelling on foot across the crosswalk when a Pontiac Vibe...
Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the man who’s accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
Juvenile suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at Muskegon Heights Police
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A juvenile suspect is now in custody after fleeing from a car crash and allegedly firing at officers from their vehicle Wednesday morning. The Muskegon Heights Police Department announced that they arrested the suspect at a residence on Fleming Street in Muskegon Thursday night around 8 p.m.
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Juvenile arrested for allegedly shooting at Muskegon Heights police during chase
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Police have taken a juvenile into custody who they believe fired shots at officers while fleeing in a chase, which later ended in a crash. The suspect – who was not identified – was lodged Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center, according to a Muskegon Heights Police Department news release.
Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult. The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
1 Driver Injured In A Rollover Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that injured the driver. The crash happened on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue on Thursday. The motor vehicle crash caused the power lines to [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors on edge after officer-involved shooting, say car thefts and break-ins are big problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department released body cam video of officers shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, August 25 when GRPD received reports of a man breaking into vehicles on Forrester Street SE and Bonita, south of 28th St.
GRPD shares portion of body cam footage from shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's note: The body camera footage shared by the Grand Rapids Police Department may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Grand Rapids Police shared short clips of body camera footage from two officers who shot a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles Thursday.
Driver dies after being pulled from burning car
Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver.
1 injured after crash in Plainfield
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, authorities say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue near the I-96 interchange. Police say the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance and suffered a broken arm.
Stolen Kia recovered in traffic stop; 3 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three were arrested and one is still at large in connection to a stolen Kia recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday. Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia on Page Street in the Creston neighborhood around 7 p.m. A neighbor says three juveniles...
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
GRPD: One woman shot while inside barbershop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a woman was shot Wednesday night while inside a barbershop on the city's southeast side. Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the corner of Oakdale Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. Investigators believe...
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening. The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0