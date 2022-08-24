ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult. The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRPD shares portion of body cam footage from shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's note: The body camera footage shared by the Grand Rapids Police Department may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Grand Rapids Police shared short clips of body camera footage from two officers who shot a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles Thursday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after crash in Plainfield

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, authorities say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue near the I-96 interchange. Police say the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance and suffered a broken arm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRPD: One woman shot while inside barbershop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a woman was shot Wednesday night while inside a barbershop on the city's southeast side. Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the corner of Oakdale Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. Investigators believe...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
