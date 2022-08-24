ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WPBF News 25

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Video shows standoff unfold with suspect who tried to breach FBI office in Ohio

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — New video shows how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office in Ohio unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County, Ohio.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WPBF News 25

DeSantis axes school board members tied to Parkland massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed four members of the Broward County school board Friday, one week after a grand jury empaneled to investigate a 2018 school massacre accused them and district administrators of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for turnpike commuters

Fla. — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters calledSunPass Savings, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida’s turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account, and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin Sep. 1.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

A very humid weekend ahead

Even more tropical moisture is moving into South Florida today, so it’s hot and very humid, and highs will reach the low 90s with the heat index in the low 100s. Partly cloudy with light winds out of the southeast. Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms drifting from southeast to northwest are possible, with higher rain chances inland.
FLORIDA STATE

