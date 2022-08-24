Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
WPBF News 25
Video shows standoff unfold with suspect who tried to breach FBI office in Ohio
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — New video shows how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office in Ohio unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County, Ohio.
WPBF News 25
DeSantis axes school board members tied to Parkland massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed four members of the Broward County school board Friday, one week after a grand jury empaneled to investigate a 2018 school massacre accused them and district administrators of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
WPBF News 25
Student arrested after 10mm Glock and ammunition found in Keiser University dorm
West Palm Beach police arrested a 22-year-old college student from the Chicago area for possessing a handgun and two magazines in his dorm at Keiser University. West Palm Beach police say they were alerted by Keiser University staff that a student told them about the items at another student's dorm located at 2600 North Military Trail.
WPBF News 25
Group of blind and visually impaired veterans from South Florida to witness Artemis 1 launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Dozens of American heroes who are visually impaired or blind will be at theArtemis 1 launch on Monday to witness NASA launching its most powerful rocket ever into space. The South Florida organization Wisdom 4 The Blind is making this all possible, through a collaboration...
WPBF News 25
New Florida Atlantic University study predicting steady housing prices in our area moving forward
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University states home prices have peaked in a growing number of housing markets in the country, but no Florida market is on that list. The new...
WPBF News 25
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for turnpike commuters
Fla. — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters calledSunPass Savings, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida’s turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account, and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin Sep. 1.
WPBF News 25
A very humid weekend ahead
Even more tropical moisture is moving into South Florida today, so it’s hot and very humid, and highs will reach the low 90s with the heat index in the low 100s. Partly cloudy with light winds out of the southeast. Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms drifting from southeast to northwest are possible, with higher rain chances inland.
