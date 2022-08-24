ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Tyree Henry Uses Acting To Remind Black Folks That They Can Do Anything

By Bilal G. Morris
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtYrh_0hTly0cT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhEZw_0hTly0cT00

Source: Irving Rivera / @graphicsmetropolis

B rian Tyree Henry is taking Hollywood by storm and by gosh, the brotha can act! From his role as a super-powered godlike being in Marvel’s Eternals to his comedic charm in the action-comedy film Bullet Train, Henry has already proven he belongs. The young, talented actor recently sat down with Keith Murphy and our partners over at Cassius to talk about his life and career as a Hollywood star. The Morehouse grad revealed that at one point he didn’t even believe he could be an actor.

I thought either you had it or you don’t, and that primarily meant being white, pretty, thin and all that shit,” he told Cassius . “I did theater for fun… I did it for escapism, honestly.”

For many young Black men , certain dreams may seem unattainable. Hollywood has never felt like a place Black folks can flourish. Almost every year #OscarsSoWhite trends on social and were left with questions of inclusion. But Tyree hasn’t let those stigmas stop him from achieving. His breakout role in FX’s hit comedy-drama series Atlanta was just the beginning and the future looks bright.

In his recent film Bullet Train, the young Black actor plays alongside Brad Pitt and the two share a riveting fight scene.

Learning fight choreography with Brad Pitt can be an article all by itself. Here’s what Henry had to say about the bucket lister of an accomplishment.

“So Brad and I are trying to figure out how to do all of this different fight choreography where we have to be quiet,” Henry reveals. “At one point [during the scene], I told him, ‘You look like every homeless white man I’ve ever seen. You are going to sit in front of me wearing a bucket hat? Oh, fantastic.’ I just said, ‘Let’s go in, man.’ And Brad had a great time with that. I’ve been fortunate enough to been on this leg of the Brad Pitt Fun Tour.”

As much fun as we know Tyree Henry is having morphing into a household name, he never seems to forget his humble beginnings and how his story can inspire young people to find their way into an industry that needs more of us.

“I grew up as most of us Black men and Black women in a society hearing what we can’t be,” said Henry. “We’ve been told, no, you can’t aspire to be that. Make sure that you push everything down and don’t feel anything. So what I’ve had the absolute honor and grace of being able to discover in acting is it gave me an outlet. It gave me an opportunity to play several different layers and several different sides of who a Black man can be in this world. I just want to constantly do this as a reminder that you can do anything.”

Read more from Cassius ’ profile cover story on the inspiring journey of Brian Tyree Henry here .

SEE ALSO:

Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor

Quinta Brunson Extends Her Warner Bros. TV Partnership With Multi-Year Overall Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuIX9_0hTly0cT00

The post Actor Tyree Henry Uses Acting To Remind Black Folks That They Can Do Anything appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jennifer Lopez
HollywoodLife

Angela Bassett’s Husband: Everything To Know About Courtney B. Vance & Their 25-Year Marriage

Angela Bassett has been a beloved actress for decades. After her career breakout in the 90s with performances in hits like Boyz N The Hood and Malcolm X, she has been a staple of the entertainment industry. By her side for much of her career has been her husband Courtney B. Vance. The pair have had a marriage that has lasted for 25 years, and they seem to still be going strong! Find out everything you need to know about the couple’s long-standing relationship here!
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Black Women#Marvel S Eternals#Morehouse#Fx
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out and about together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars back in March. The pair, who appeared to be in good spirits, was snapped by photogs Saturday in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu, walking hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers. The Oscar winner wore a black hat, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones. Jada also rocked sneakers with her all black ensemble,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsOne

Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor

And despite finding his roots and knowing the legacy of profiting off enslaved people, Affleck and his new bride seem content with celebrating their love in a place still referred to as "the Big House," not far from where his ancestor claimed ownership over other people. The post Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez On ‘Plantation-Style’ Property Years After Learning About Slave-Owning Ancestor appeared first on NewsOne.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’

Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg told Variety. “John created an amazing environment for everybody, not just myself, Kevin and Regina, but for everybody to be at their creative best and try things.” The comedy follows Kevin Hart’s Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who decides to take some personal time away for himself by reconnecting with Wahlberg’s Huck for a weekend birthday...
MOVIES
EW.com

Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

See Janelle Monae In Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Janelle Monae is set to star in Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, according to first-look photos from the Netflix murder mystery. Monae will appear alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in the Rian Johnson-directed effort. Johnson spoke on the inspiration behind the film’s title in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he said. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very...
MOVIES
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy