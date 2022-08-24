ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lil Wayne Threatens To End Concert After A Disrespectful Fan Throws An Object Onstage—‘I’ll Get The F*** Out!’

By bignoah256
 3 days ago

Another day, another bit of unfortunate behavior from fans throwing things onstage at an artist.

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Lil Wayne is the latest artist who was subjected to bad behavior after an item came flying his way onstage. Most recently at Rolling Loud , we saw Kid Cudi walk off the stage after having items thrown at him and after that, Bad Bunny was hit with a fan’s cell phone. The artist launched the phone across the stage while keeping his visible anger to a minimum.

Lil Wayne Threatens To End Concert After Fan Throws Items Onstage

While performing in Jacksonville, Florida Weezy hit the stage and shortly thereafter someone threw what appeared to be a bandana his way. Needless to say, Weezy was not happy.

“This my first song. If a n**a gonna be throwing the s*** at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll get my a** right up out this motherf***r,” Weezy said. “It’s called respect. So, like I said, if a n**** gonna be throwing s*** at me, I’ll respect that person and get the f*** out.”

“If you know who that was that threw that s***, tell him I say f***k him and suck a motherf***’ d***,” he continued. “You little p***y b***. Throwin’ flags at me, n***a?! That s*** ain’t even real. F*** wrong with you?! P***y motherf****.”

Unlike the situation with Kid Cudi where fans threw more items after the outburst, this crowd reacted like kids in trouble and kept all their belongings to themselves for the rest of the night.

Watch Wayne address the crowd below.

Comments / 0

 

#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rolling Loud#Florida Weezy#Throwin
