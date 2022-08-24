ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 2

Related
Essence

There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It

Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
SOCIETY
Thrillist

These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist

A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
HONOLULU, HI
AFP

Mexico lures visitors on new age tourism trail

With restorative rituals, yoga retreats and psychedelic experiences, Mexico has become a magnet for spiritually minded tourists seeking an alternative vacation far from the troubles of the modern world. - 'Inner journey' - For some visitors, a vacation in Mexico would not be complete without a different kind of trip -- hallucinogenics.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

The 10 Top Countries For Americans Seeking Vacation Homes

It might be cheaper to buy outside the U.S. Here's where Americans have been buying vacation homes. Americans who made a huge killing in the 2009-2021 bull market for stocks or in the housing market of the past 18 months might be considering the purchase of a vacation home outside the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Agency#Travel Itinerary#Cuba Travel#Black People#Adventure Travel#Racism#Dominican American#Afrolatinx Travel#Latines#African American#Afro Latine#Fac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Brazil
Fox News

Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital

A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.One controversial stretch cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world.It is one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects and has drawn objections from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers, who have held protests to block backhoes...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy