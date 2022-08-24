Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It
Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
Thrillist
These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist
A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
Mexico lures visitors on new age tourism trail
With restorative rituals, yoga retreats and psychedelic experiences, Mexico has become a magnet for spiritually minded tourists seeking an alternative vacation far from the troubles of the modern world. - 'Inner journey' - For some visitors, a vacation in Mexico would not be complete without a different kind of trip -- hallucinogenics.
The 10 Top Countries For Americans Seeking Vacation Homes
It might be cheaper to buy outside the U.S. Here's where Americans have been buying vacation homes. Americans who made a huge killing in the 2009-2021 bull market for stocks or in the housing market of the past 18 months might be considering the purchase of a vacation home outside the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Cuban government starts selling dollars -- with limits
HAVANA (AP) — Cubans lined up by the dozens at exchange houses on Tuesday for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years. The new policy announced Monday night comes almost three weeks after the communist government began...
Here's why a growing number of Americans are moving to Mexico
A growing number of Americans are crossing the southern border and making Mexico their new home. CNN’s David Culver takes a look at the cause and effect of Americans settling in Mexico City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conductor forced to intervene as woman shamelessly files feet on train leaving dust everywhere
One of the biggest problems with public transport is... the public. They cannot be trusted. Case in point:. It's 9am on a packed train, people are writhing up against one another, sweaty backs, damp armpits and bad breath. It is quite simply a pretty grim experience all round. However, one...
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
thecentersquare.com
State Department advises Americans not to travel to parts of Mexico due to increased risk of kidnappings, crime
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to some areas of Mexico due to increased risk of crime and kidnappings. It also warned that the U.S. government won’t be able to help Americans if they become victims of crime while traveling there.
US travelers warned of 'kidnapping risk' in some parts of Mexico
The U.S. State Department updated its Travel Advisory for Americans wanting to visit Mexico after "increased risk of crime."
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
'VIP trips' cost migrants their lives in Texas smuggling tragedy
TLAPACOYAN, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) - At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch.
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
How U.S. gun laws and South Florida ports help fuel Haiti’s escalating gang violence
When the cargo ship “Miss Lilie” left Miami one recent afternoon and pulled into port along Haiti’s northwest coast, it had all the markings of a legitimate government operation.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train
Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.One controversial stretch cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world.It is one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects and has drawn objections from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers, who have held protests to block backhoes...
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
Journalist found dead near U.S. border in Mexico, the 14th media worker killed in the country this year
An independent journalist found dead in northern Mexico was killed by a blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday, reporting the latest in 14 slayings of Mexican reporters and media workers so far this year, the deadliest in recent memory for the profession. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora...
Comments / 2