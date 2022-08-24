ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 37

Liljoker
3d ago

these is why churches should be taxed and more

Reply(2)
10
Roger HOEF
3d ago

Hopefully the individuals in that church who pulled this stunt do not feel quite so clever now. Maybe these so-called Christians really need to pray that they may be released from their OBSESSION with Homosexuality. If you think it is wrong, don't do it.......

Reply(2)
8
themadd1
1d ago

i believe in god but far too many use him to gain power and influence when they are actually misguiding people more than anyone if you believe some god created everyone don't you think he'd know before anybody that there gay duh they're born everyday just like everyone else and instead of everyone trying to play god answer for him and put his name on everything why not just trust him

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Hamilton, TX
Mcallen, TX
Society
Mcallen, TX
Entertainment
CNN

Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them

At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hemant Mehta
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Independent

Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#South Texas#Homosexuality#Copyrights#Gay Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wegotthiscovered.com

Texas church who illegally altered and performed an anti-LGBTQ+ version of ‘Hamilton’ now has to pay damages

Almost a month has passed since the Door McAllen Church in Texas performed an illegal and altered version of the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton. And now, the church has released an official statement after clips of the now-deleted video of the production circulated on social media, and the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, condemned the performance.
RELIGION
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy