ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Finally there's an animated Snoop Dogg kids show: Introducing 'Doggyland'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQE6l_0hTlxGcd00

In rapper Snoop Dogg 's ever-expanding entrepreneurial exploits -- from his own branded weed and clothing, to a marshmallow-packed breakfast cereal -- another project is on the horizon in the form of a new animated YouTube series for kids!

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Snoop Dogg Radio , and more!

[AIRHORN] Welcome to Snoop 's new partnership with Emmy-nominated kids' content creator Claude Brooks of Hip Hop Harry fame, and singer-songwriter October London -- formally titled Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes .

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement upon the release.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he adds. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer."

Four episodes are available to watch right now on YouTube and YouTube Kids , with new offerings scheduled every Tuesday.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like West Coast Rap , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , Collabornation , Wake Up and Rock and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion amid fallout

JK Rowling has spoken out and addressed why she wasn't at the Harry Potter reunion, and why she was forced to take a year off Twitter amid allegations of transphobia.There were rumours surrounding whether the author hadn't been invited. "I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn't want to be a part of it," she told Graham Norton on Virgin Radio. "It was about the films not the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about. "Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Youth Football#Nursery Rhymes#Rapper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy