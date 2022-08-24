Finally there's an animated Snoop Dogg kids show: Introducing 'Doggyland'

In rapper Snoop Dogg 's ever-expanding entrepreneurial exploits -- from his own branded weed and clothing, to a marshmallow-packed breakfast cereal -- another project is on the horizon in the form of a new animated YouTube series for kids!

[AIRHORN] Welcome to Snoop 's new partnership with Emmy-nominated kids' content creator Claude Brooks of Hip Hop Harry fame, and singer-songwriter October London -- formally titled Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes .

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement upon the release.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he adds. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer."

Four episodes are available to watch right now on YouTube and YouTube Kids , with new offerings scheduled every Tuesday.

