ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

South African workers march in capital against inflation

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SO0hc_0hTlx8e400

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African workers on Wednesday demonstrated against the country’s rising cost of living including record-high fuel prices and increased costs for basic foods.

About 1,000 workers marched to the Union Buildings, the seat of government in the capital Pretoria, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to contain rising prices.

South Africa’s economy is still reeling from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in which an estimated 2 million jobs were lost, exacerbating the country’s 35% unemployment rate.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also hit South Africa’s economy, with the gas price reaching record highs despite the government’s suspension of an increase in the fuel levy earlier this year.

With South Africa’s inflation now at 7.4%, the rising cost of living has been compounded by rolling power blackouts due to inability of the state-owned power company, Eskom, to generate adequate electricity.

Eskom has applied for an increase in electricity prices despite it failing to provide an uninterrupted power supply for industry and households.

Moalusi Tumane, a schoolteacher in Palm Ridge, east of Johannesburg, said teachers are hard hit by the rising cost of living.

“The economy has gone down, especially for us poor teachers … I am struggling to pay my debts because of the interest rate … Petrol (gas) is going up, food prices are going up, even our medical aid premiums are increasing,” said Tumane. “That is a problem because as a teacher I can no longer afford to live the life that I deserve to be living.”

He urged the government to urgently increase teachers’ salaries and the unions have demanded a 10% salary increase.

Lydia Motswahole, who works for dairy company Clover, said she currently has no income the company’s workers have been on strike since November. The striking workers are demanding that the company halt its plans to cut their salaries by up to 20% and to stop plans to lay off workers.

“I am a single parent, so I am seriously affected especially because we have been on strike for 9 months so there is absolutely no income,” said Motswahole. “We are appealing to the government to intervene in the ever-increasing price of food and petrol. We cannot even afford to pay for transport.”

South Africa’s largest union, the Confederation of South African Trade Unions, and the South African Federation of Trade Unions are blaming the ruling party, the African National Congress, for the poor state of the country’s economy, which was already in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released. Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since […]
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African National Congress#Economy#Johannesburg#The Union Buildings
News 8 WROC

Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Jobs
News 8 WROC

Araiza accuser’s journal released by lawyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Journal entries that are believed to be written by Bills punter Matt Araiza’s accuser in the days followed the alleged incident were released on Twitter by the girl’s lawyer on Friday. Dan Gilleon, who represents “Jane Doe” in the civil suit, tweeted four images of the journal, with the accuser’s thoughts […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 WROC

Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two high-rise apartment towers in India were leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country’s top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India’s tallest structures to be razed to the ground. More...
INDIA
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy