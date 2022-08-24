Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Women of Toledo hosts event to celebrate National Women's Equality Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Angela Fitzpatrick, the University of Toledo's director of the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women, has a strong passion for women's equality and wants to show women how they can make a difference today. "Women's Equality Day is such an important day," Fitzpatrick said. "It's way...
Mercy Health honors longtime St. Anne Hospital employees for 20th anniversary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health is looking back on 20 years of service at St. Anne Hospital. The teaching facility Riverside Hospital near downtown Toledo, later renamed the Riverside Mercy Hospital, opened in 1883 and had around 270 beds when it closed in 2002 as St. Anne opened its doors in West Toledo.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground at site of new houses in Toledo's Junction neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur joined Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity for a domestic groundbreaking in the Junction neighborhood Friday morning. As one of several projects by the Junction Coalition and Toledo Design Collective, new houses are being built on the site of demolished structures that had been abandoned.
Mike Cady brings his soulful vibe to Toledo this weekend
The mighty Mike Cady will be performing at the Open Arms Group Jazz Fest August 27th. WGO was able to chat with the soulful singer and get all the details.
Mosaic butterflies to be open at Franklin Park Mall for community contributions
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the latest of International Year of Glass festivities, Toledo has a new art installation coming up that everybody can assist with creating. "Butterflies of Northwest Ohio" will be an installation of 15 glass mosaic butterflies in the mall's center court skylight. Anyone can stop by...
Perrysburg business works to strengthen relationships with dogs
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Casey was one of the first four-legged friends to join the new Zoom Room with her owner Pat Jameson. “I’m training her to be a service dog," Jameson said. While at the Zoom Room, Casey learns to sit, stay and lay down though Jameson says...
Peace, Love, and Happiness Block Rockin Street Fair Bash grooving into Toledo
You might not have made it to Woodstock, but this week in downtown Toledo you can experience something similar. The Peace, Love, and Happiness Block Rockin Street Fair Bash is happening this Saturday and the Creator Paul Station appeared on What's Going On to talk about the Bash. He Also...
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
Shawnte Hardin sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for fraudulent funeral services
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, recently convicted of running unlicensed funeral homes throughout Ohio, was sentenced Friday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Hardin was ordered to serve 11 years and 10 months in prison for the following charges:. 1 × engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree...
Lutheran Social Services to host drive-thru donation event for pantry items
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio will host a drive-thru pantry donation event Friday morning. Supply shortages have been a detriment to pantries at the same time high prices have driven up pantry demands. The Emergency Choice Food Pantry served food and personal needs items to...
The 56th Annual German-American Festival returns bigger and better than ever
The German-American Festival is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival Savor delicious German food and import beer while experiencing authentic German music, folk dancing and entertainment. Guests can participate in traditional German contests, feats, and enjoy lots of fun activities and rides for the kids. To get all the...
