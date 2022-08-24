ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

nbc24.com

Women of Toledo hosts event to celebrate National Women's Equality Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Angela Fitzpatrick, the University of Toledo's director of the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women, has a strong passion for women's equality and wants to show women how they can make a difference today. "Women's Equality Day is such an important day," Fitzpatrick said. "It's way...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Lutheran Social Services to host drive-thru donation event for pantry items

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio will host a drive-thru pantry donation event Friday morning. Supply shortages have been a detriment to pantries at the same time high prices have driven up pantry demands. The Emergency Choice Food Pantry served food and personal needs items to...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

The 56th Annual German-American Festival returns bigger and better than ever

The German-American Festival is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival Savor delicious German food and import beer while experiencing authentic German music, folk dancing and entertainment. Guests can participate in traditional German contests, feats, and enjoy lots of fun activities and rides for the kids. To get all the...
TOLEDO, OH

