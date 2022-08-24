Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
MCPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting man on lawnmower during police chase
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly evading police and nearly hitting a man on a lawnmower with a vehicle on Thursday. According to a post from the Mountain City Police Department (MCPD), Sergeant T. Brown saw a vehicle traveling on Roan Creek Road with no visible […]
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
elizabethton.com
Update: Possible human remains found after car fire in Stoney Creek
Officials are investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening hours, Carter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the fire was extinguished, and what is believed to be human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City: Couple arrested after purchasing car from dealership with worthless check
A man from Johnson City and a woman from Jonesborough were both arrested after reportedly purchasing a car from a local dealership with a worthless check. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Roy and Jessica Killion bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Wallace Imports with a personal check.
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
wcyb.com
THP: Pedestrian and motorcyclist killed after crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn--Two people are dead, including a pedestrian who was mowing a yard, after a motorcycle crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91 near Price Road, and was behind a GMC Arcadia. A crash...
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
elizabethton.com
Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn
A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man sent to prison for 22 years in case judge called ‘a nightmare’
A federal judge called the acts of a Johnson City man a nightmare with cold, calculated threats before sentencing him to 22 years in prison. Ryan Dale Gross, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to posing as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and threatening a teenage girl in Illinois unless she sent him sexually suggestive photos.
993thex.com
Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport
A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
Johnson City Press
Firefighters fight Surgoinsville fire
Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at around 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
