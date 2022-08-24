Officials are investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening hours, Carter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the fire was extinguished, and what is believed to be human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO