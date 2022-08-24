ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Update: Possible human remains found after car fire in Stoney Creek

Officials are investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening hours, Carter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the fire was extinguished, and what is believed to be human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
#Police
WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
993thex.com

Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport

A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Firefighters fight Surgoinsville fire

Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at around 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

