Ohio State

sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
OHIO STATE
Fairborn Daily Herald

Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA

CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses

School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, received a call in the winter that a bald eagle had been captured in a trap. Officer Teders responded and observed an adult bald eagle with one leg and one wing captured in leghold traps. The landowner assisted Officer Teders in safely removing the eagle. Officer Teders located five leghold traps and pieces of deer carcass exposed in the center of the traps. It was determined the landowner had set traps around an old deer carcass for coyotes. Setting traps over exposed flesh bait is prohibited to prevent raptors from becoming captured. The landowner was cited for trapping over exposed flesh bait, and the eagle was treated at a rehabilitator for its wounds.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend

Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
daytonlocal.com

The Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs

The sunflower field at Whitehall Farm in Yellow Springs is back this year, and expected to bloom within the next few weeks. Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs expected to bloom mid September. Every year, several acres of sunflowers burst into bloom in a field along U.S. 68, attracting hundreds of...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants

(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
LICKING COUNTY, OH

