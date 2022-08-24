ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Suspect in double killings pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty. Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Father seeks new charges in son’s homicide

Charles Newman has plotted every minute, every second of his son’s life during the day and evening he spent his final hours. The loss is something that never lets him rest since 19-year-old Markese Newman was stabbed to death on Aug. 28 with a cheap steak knife a year ago at Eby and Schwartz roads. He died on Aug. 29 at 5 a.m. at a local hospital.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty in woman’s 2020 shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman nearly two years ago. Ronald Williams, III, had been accused of shooting two people in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive early one Sunday morning in October 2020.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Milford, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Milford, IN
Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier charged for reportedly driving drunk in military convoy

A Fort Wayne man faces drunken driving charges after police said he was driving a military vehicle in a convoy while he was intoxicated Monday night. Deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. Monday to 450 E. U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a call about a possible intoxicated driver in a military convoy, according to a police report.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Man impersonated officer at scene of critical stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Police: Elkhart man wanted for questioning in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a theft investigation. The man could be connected to a robbery at a local Elkhart business back on August 13. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pipe Bombs#Marijuana#Violent Crime#District Court#Remington
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Edwardsburg Wednesday evening

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
EDWARDSBURG, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy