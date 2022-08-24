Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Suspect in double killings pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty. Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.
WANE-TV
Father seeks new charges in son’s homicide
Charles Newman has plotted every minute, every second of his son’s life during the day and evening he spent his final hours. The loss is something that never lets him rest since 19-year-old Markese Newman was stabbed to death on Aug. 28 with a cheap steak knife a year ago at Eby and Schwartz roads. He died on Aug. 29 at 5 a.m. at a local hospital.
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in woman’s 2020 shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman nearly two years ago. Ronald Williams, III, had been accused of shooting two people in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive early one Sunday morning in October 2020.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army soldier charged for reportedly driving drunk in military convoy
A Fort Wayne man faces drunken driving charges after police said he was driving a military vehicle in a convoy while he was intoxicated Monday night. Deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. Monday to 450 E. U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a call about a possible intoxicated driver in a military convoy, according to a police report.
WANE-TV
Police: Man impersonated officer at scene of critical stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, they found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. They also found a man dressed in a dark shirt...
WNDU
Police: Elkhart man wanted for questioning in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to a theft investigation. The man could be connected to a robbery at a local Elkhart business back on August 13. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
abc57.com
Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
abc57.com
Bikers against Predators confront man in Marshall County, man arrested on child solicitation charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested by Marshall County deputies after being confronted by the group Bikers against Predators about his inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies were informed that a representative with the group Bikers against Predators was...
WNDU
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
Bendr's modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to 'home delivery'. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids.
WANE-TV
Judge hands man 85 years in deadly Kendallville gas station shooting
ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The man who randomly shot three customers at a Kendallville gas station, killing one, in June 2021 has been sentenced. A Noble County judge on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old Matthew D. Rodriguez to 85 years in prison, according to a KPC News report. Rodriguez had pleaded...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase through Electric Works construction site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly fled authorities during a traffic stop and led police on a chase through the Electric Works construction site. Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic...
abc57.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Edwardsburg Wednesday evening
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
abc57.com
Police are investigating a homicide in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - One man has died following a shooting in Edwardsburg on Wednesday, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to investigate shots fired in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. At the scene, police took a 54-year-old man into custody for...
