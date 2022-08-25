ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kleMj_0hTlv7GH00

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with a lot over the last couple of months given Kevin Durant’s trade request and rumors swirling about Kyrie Irving’s future, but both superstar players are committed to the team for the 2022-23 season.

After Kevin Durant, his business manager Rich Kleiman, met with Nets GM Sean Marks, head coach Steve Nash and owners Clara Wu Tsai and Joseph Tsai recently, all sides came to a mutual agreement to move forward. The following was released by the team on Tuesday.

Now inching closer to the start of training camp at the end of September, the Nets turn their attention to the 2022-23 season, a year in which they will once again be in the championship picture.

How good this team can be and whether or not all the drama from this offseason will carry over to the regular season are two major unknowns right now, but the team’s leadership truly believes that they can be a top-tier team in the NBA, which is why the remaining roster spots they have will be filled by capable, championship-worthy players.

Having 12 players with guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season and one having a partially-guaranteed deal, the Nets still have a couple of roster spots that they will be looking to fill.

Former All-Stars Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony have recently been speculated to be two targets for Brooklyn, but HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported recently that a pair of former NBA champions in Tristan Thompson and Markieff Morris are more realistic targets for the Nets.

“The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center,” Scotto writes . “One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thompson, HoopsHype has learned. The Nets have also expressed exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Thompson recently played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls last season and he ended up playing in 57 games amongst the three teams. In total, the former 2016 champion averaged 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 52.8% from the floor.

Always regarded as a strong rebounder on either end of the floor, Tristan Thompson could end up being a valuable addition for the Nets not only because they were middle-of-the-pack in rebounding during the 2021-22 season, but because Nicolas Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe are the only two centers on Brooklyn’s roster right now.

Adding a veteran, experienced champion like Thompson to the frontcourt gives the Nets more depth and more importantly, someone that can be a voice of reason for the two other young centers on this roster.

Markieff Morris played in just 17 games last season with the Miami Heat mainly due to a neck/back injury suffered in early November that kept him out nearly four months. Winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Morris has always been a hard-nosed defender and a stretch forward that is not afraid to take his shots from the perimeter.

For his career, Morris has shot 34.1% from three-point range and recently during the 2019-20 season, he shot 38.6% from three-point range.

An experienced forward who, like Thompson, has championship experience, Markieff Morris seems like another reasonable player for the Brooklyn Nets to possibly explore adding ahead of training camp.

Both Tristan Thompson and Markieff Morris remain unrestricted free agents that have received very little to no interest in free agency this offseason. It would be surprising if either player ended up seeing more than a minimum contract offer ahead of the start of training camp from the Brooklyn Nets or any other team around the league.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal

Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood. In his mind, however, Fox believes […] The post 3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Champions#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant. Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest. FOX Sports...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy