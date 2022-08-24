ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Wolf Of Wall Street Named His Top Five Global Restaurants & This Miami Spot Made The List

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179P45_0hTlv5Up00

Jordan Belfort, famously known as "Wolf of Wall Street", has quite expensive taste, and you can't blame him as he's been to the finest eateries around the world. He listed his top five international favorites on TikTok as of August 12, and one Miami restaurant made his list.

From the U.S. to Europe, he ranked where he loves to go based on the environment to customer service and, of course, the cuisine. This one spot, in particular, is somewhere he says he frequents: Carbone in Miami.

Though he ranked it as No. 5, the entrepreneur said it was last but certainly not least.

"Here's the thing, the ambiance is top of the line. Decor, amazing, people, when you go there, they make you feel like it's your home. It's like you're own home you're eating in, right? The food is so good," he said on his TikTok.

Second and final part of my top favorite restaurants… what should I do next? Cars? Hotels? #wolfofwallstreet

The Italian celebrity hot spot is known to be extremely difficult to get a reservation. It even says on its website, that they become available 30 days in advance.

If you get into the establishment, Belfort says you must get their Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, which is a $33 dish. He describes the meal as "off the charts".

The Wolf loves the restaurant so much, he even brings his A-list friends there, like Drake, who posted a photo of the pair at one of the booths.

So many stars attend this restaurant, like the newlyweds, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, after the F1 Miami Grand Prix event.

It's super exclusive and a place entrepreneur says is five stars in his book.

Carbone Miami

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL

Why You Need To Go: Jordan "Wolf Of Wall Street" Belfort gives this restaurant five stars and named it as one of his favorites on TikTok.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

The Wolf Of Wall Street's Ex-Wife Nadine Caridi Is Spilling Her Side Of The Story On TikTok

Nine years after The Wolf Of Wall Street premiered, Jordan Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Caridi, now known as Dr. Nadine Macaluso, is spilling her side of the story on TikTok. The Wolf currently resides in his Miami home, he moved to in December 2021 according to the Miami Herald. However, the blonde bombshell stayed between New York and California, and she's using her platform to talk about what was accurate and what was not in Scorsese's film.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Jordan Belfort
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spot#The Wolf Of Wall Street#Food Drink#Global Restaurants#Hotels#Italian#Spicy Rigatoni Vodka
SheKnows

Hugh Jackman Buys $21 Million Chelsea Penthouse With Spectacular 360-Degree Views of Manhattan

It’s hard to believe that a 4,675-square-foot Chelsea penthouse is a downsizing move in Manhattan, but Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are doing just that. Two months after listing their massive 11,000 square-foot West Village triplex for $40 million, they’ve scooped up a $21.125 million futuristic marvel a neighborhood away. If there’s one thing we know about Jackman and Furness’ preferences, they definitely prefer a minimalist vibe.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Top Chef alum hits out as she’s denied entry into restaurant over her Birkenstocks: ‘Sexist/classist/elitist/racist’

A Top Chef alum was recently turned away from a popular sushi restaurant because her Birkenstocks violated the restaurant’s dress code.Marjorie Meek-Bradley – a Top Chef finalist who is now corporate chef for STARR Restaurants – was denied entry into the contemporary Japanese restaurant ShÅtÅ in downtown Washington DC on 20 August. The award-winning chef was told by ShÅtÅ employees that her bright yellow Birkenstocks were considered “flip flops” and were in violation of their dress code policy.According to food news site Eater DC, ShÅtÅ’s dress code policy enforces “an elegant and smart casual dress code” and “no athletic...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy