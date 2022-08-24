After Pfizer and Moderna submit applications, signs point to September rollout of updated COVID boosters

Read full article on original website
This Is How Long It Takes For The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Start Working
If you're thinking about receiving the Pfizer vaccine, you may have questions regarding how long it actually takes to start working. Here's what to know.
WebMD
New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now
Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: 61% of Vaccinated Individuals Over 50 Are Likely to Get Fall COVID-19 Booster
Health care providers’ recommendations will make a difference, results of a new poll from the University of Michigan show. Approximately 61% of individuals aged 50 years or older who have already received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are very likely to get an updated booster shot this fall, according to the results of a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.
Covid-19 rebound is probably more common than data suggests, but Paxlovid is still effective
Some people who take Paxlovid -- and some who don't -- experience a rebound case of Covid-19, with a resurgence of symptoms or positive tests just days after completing treatment and testing negative. Recent cases, including President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and first lady Jill Biden, are raising questions about just how frequently this happens.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox
America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
Ars Technica
CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
A COVID-vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.
Novavax slashed its revenue forecast in half owing to sluggish demand for its new COVID shot. After so much hype, it turns out vaccine manufacturer Novavax’s long-awaited COVID jab hit the market far too late. In its second-quarter earnings on Monday, Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for...
When and how will the COVID-19 pandemic actually end?
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have learned just how hard it is to predict what this virus will do next. "I would never have expected, you know, in the middle of summer in a heatwave, we would have a surge in cases two and a half years into this pandemic," Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine, told TODAY.
CNBC
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
NBC Chicago
Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic
As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Show COVID-19 Becomes Infectious When Symptoms are Present
Investigators report that while lateral flow tests do not detect the start of infectiousness well, they can identify individuals who will not infect others and can safely leave isolation. In individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19, the majority are not infectious before symptoms develop, but two-thirds are still infectious 5...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms. Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he started taking Pfizer's Paxlovid pill treatment and is isolating while he recovers. Bourla has received four...
Pfizer's RSV vaccine found effective, safe among older adults in study
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Thursday its vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) was effective among older adults in a late-stage study and it plans to file for approval with the U.S. health regulator in the coming months.
