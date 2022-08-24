ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams visiting Huntsville for Girls Inc. 50th anniversary fundraiser

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In celebration of 50 years, an area nonprofit is hosting its largest fundraiser ever with a special guest appearance by tennis star Serena Williams.

On October 27, Girls Inc. will host the Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala with Williams set to headline the event. She will participate in a live Q&A with girls from all age levels of the Girls Inc. program and meet with donors who are making the Sneaker Gala possible.

“We [Girls Inc.] offer a hands-on, holistic approach to serving girls out of school,” Regina Burden, Girls Inc. Programs Operations Manager told News 19 . “The programming that we offer stems on healthy living, academic enrichment and support and, as well as basic life skills so that the girls can grow up to be healthy, educated, well-rounded citizens of this world.”

The organization’s goal is to raise $500,000 to support program activities such as STEM education, academic enrichment, and support, as well as expansion efforts within the next three years. To help meet their goal, the Sneaker Gala will feature several auction packages including tickets to the U.S. Open, the ESPY Awards and more.

Individual tickets are not yet available for purchase but sponsorship opportunities are available.

