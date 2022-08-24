Read full article on original website
PS5 Restock: PlayStation Direct Still Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Today-Only Deal: Pokemon Legends Arceus For $40
Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can grab a brand-new physical copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 at Adorama.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Preorders Come With Early Access Starting September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now up for preorder, and it includes a bunch of digital goodies--including early access starting on September 6. The game is looking to be a family-friendly life-sim, letting you live out a fantasy life while surrounded by iconic Disney characters. It will launch as a free-to-play title sometime in 2023, but picking up a Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a jumpstart on the action. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Available Now
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is available now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The console just launched today, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. If you're interested in picking it up, you may want to order soon. It's certainly possible that this will sell out quickly like most other special-edition Switch consoles.
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Steam Keys Before It Unlocks Tonight
Soul Hackers 2 arrives on consoles and PC later tonight (specifically at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET). If you're planning on picking up a copy for PC, you should definitely grab it from Fanatical. You can save up to $20 when purchasing the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2. By default, the discount is 20% at Fanatical, but you can take on an additional 2% discount with promo code RINGO. All three editions are available for their lowest prices yet. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll get a Steam key and can start playing immediately when the game goes live on Steam.
Destiny 2 Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Guide: How To Get The Season Of Plunder Hunter Exotic Armor
Ever since the release of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, invisibility has become a major part of any Hunter's capabilities. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, the new Hunter Exotic chest armor released with Season of Plunder, takes advantage of the nearly endless invisibility possible with Void 3.0 to provide a number of extra advantages to both you and your teammates. Here's how you can earn Gyrfalcon's Hauberk and how best to make use of it with your invisibility builds.
It's Going To Be Hard To Get A New Console This Holiday, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console generation has so far been one of limited supply, as supply shortages have affected availability. While supply chain issues have begun improving, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expects consoles to be hard to come by towards the end of the year. "I...
Apex Legends Mobile Let's Jam Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat went live earlier this week, with a multitude of new in-game events launching alongside the Hyperbeat battle pass. Let's Jam is the latest in this series of new Season 2.5 events, and the music-themed LTE is absolutely packed with free rewards players can earn by participating, including mobile-exclusive skins for Lifeline and Mirage.
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
The Best Arcade1Up Cabinets So Far
Since debuting a few years ago, Arcade1Up has expanded into a home arcade powerhouse, with dozens of different cabinets available that feature some of the biggest names in retro gaming. With so many to choose from, however, and with limited space in our homes, it can be difficult to choose which ones to get. That's where we come in, as we've compiled a list of the best Arcade1Up cabinets so you know which are worth your money. Whether you're looking for a classic sports arcade game like Golden Tee or an intense fighter like Street Fighter II--or even a virtual pinball machine like Attack From Mars--there's something here for you.
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Dead Island 2 Preorders Are Live: Here's What You Get With Each Edition
After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 finally got a release date (February 3, 2023) during Gamescom 2022. The long-awaited sequel is hoping to be another blood-soaked romp through paradise, introducing players to a cast of new characters along with the fresh new location of Los Angeles. At launch, Dead Island 2 will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re excited about the upcoming zombie game, you’ll be glad to know that preorders are now open. Here’s a closer look at Dead Island 2 preorders and any bonuses you’ll get for reserving an early copy.
Skull And Bones Will Be Able To Run In 4K With An Uncapped FPS Setting On PC
Ubisoft has revealed more information about its upcoming game Skull and Bones. The publisher shared more information on the PC specs, anti-cheat software, customizations, and more. PC players will be able to run this game at 4K HDR, with an uncapped FPS setting. Players will also have the option to...
The Playstation 5 Gets a Price Increase | GameSpot News
Sony Interactive Entertainment is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 across various regions, citing global economic challenges and adverse currency trends as the primary reason. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan stated in a blog post that the price increase is going to affect all of Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and parts of North America. Due to the current strength of the dollar, The United States will not be affected by the change.
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Sees Potential In NFTs For Gaming
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has shared new commentary around play-to-earn game mechanics and NFTs, saying he feels "cautious" but doesn't want to write off any new technology. Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer said the "play-to-earn" category specifically gives him pause. He admitted that this isn't new in the gaming landscape--people...
How To Turn Your Warlock Into A Thunder God In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
One of the best parts of Destiny 2 is experimenting with its Exotics, armor mods, and subclass setups to find interesting loadouts for your Guardian. For Season of Plunder and the overhauled Arc subclass, some of the builds available can produce shocking results, pun fully intended. Warlocks have some great loadouts to tinker with, and you can easily live out your Emperor Palpatine fantasy with builds that channel pure "unlimited power" energy with Arc 3.0.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder Guide
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a brand new LOTR adventure that sees players exploring the world of Middle-earth through the eyes of the nefarious Gollum. The game was supposed to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 1, but it has been delayed "by a few months." It's unclear exactly when you'll get to roam around Middle-earth as Gollum, but it shouldn't be too much longer. It's also releasing on Switch at a later date. The adventure game is built around stealth and agility instead of combat. If you already know you want to head back to Middle-earth, Lord of the Rings: Gollum preorders are available now at Amazon.
