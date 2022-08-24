ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 27, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 4-6, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Jim Edward Brattan and Jennifer Brooke Goggans to Billy Paul Bratten; tract in the HL Ward survey. Gretchen Roberts, independently and as independent executor for the William Archie Highfield Estate, to...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Harry Leon Lewis

Harry Leon Lewis was born June 13th, 1945 to Harry and Elvira Harrison Lewis. Harry was the second of two children born to that union. Harry received his heavenly wings on August 21st, 2022 after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Harry was blessed to participate in new stem cell research for multiple myeloma despite his advanced age due to his fitness and personality.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Rodney “Bill” Rogers

A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors

Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris

A funeral service for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 74, of Dike, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. A graveside service will be...
DIKE, TX
KSST Radio

Judge Issues Response To Dike Incorporation Election Request

Additional Documentation Requested For Verification Of Petition Requirements. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom this week, in a letter, responded to the petition calling for a Dike incorporation election, requested additional documentation for verification of petition requirements. The judge indicated the letter, addressed to Kirk Reams who presented the petition Aug....
DIKE, TX
KSST Radio

Becky Ann Sanderson

A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel

Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
COMO, TX
News Break
Politics
KSST Radio

Obituary – Eric Shockey

A memorial service for Eric Shockey, age 35, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Shockey passed away on August 9, 2022, in his sleep at his residence. Eric was born on November 22, 1986, in Sulphur Springs,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022

The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Call For $81.5 Million Bond Election

Maintenance Portion Of Tax Rate Is 1.7 Cents Lower; Bond Would Increase Debt Service Part Of Tax Rate 1 Cent. Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Monday morning called for an $81.5 million bond election to be held on Nov. 8, approved budget amendments, a tax rate that is 1.7 cents lower on the maintenance, for the upcoming tax year as well as a balanced budget.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Has Lowest July 2022 Unemployment Rate In Workforce Area

Hopkins County’s 3.3% July 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area, with Franklin County in second at 3.4%, followed by Delta County’s 4.2%. These were the only three counties among the nine in NETWDA that were below the state July 2022 unemployment average of 4.3% and Texas’ seasonally adjusted average of 4%, but only the Hopkins and Franklin counties were below the US July 2022 unemployment average of 3.8% and US seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5, according to Texas Labor Market Index/Texas Workforce Development reports released Aug. 19, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Burn Ban Lifted For Hopkins County

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and Fire Marshal Andy Endsley issued an order Tuesday morning which officially lifted the burn ban for Hopkins County, following several days of with appreciable rain which moved the county from very high/severe fire danger range to very low fire danger range on drought and predictive indexes.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
