Read full article on original website
Related
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 27, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 4-6, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Jim Edward Brattan and Jennifer Brooke Goggans to Billy Paul Bratten; tract in the HL Ward survey. Gretchen Roberts, independently and as independent executor for the William Archie Highfield Estate, to...
Dike Man To Serve Commitment For Assault Of Public Servant Offense
A 52-year-old Dike man was taken into custody to serve a commitment for an assault on a public servant offense, and nine others were jailed on felony warrants over the last week. Arrested In District Court. Jerry Mack Price Jr. was taken into custody in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom...
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
Harry Leon Lewis
Harry Leon Lewis was born June 13th, 1945 to Harry and Elvira Harrison Lewis. Harry was the second of two children born to that union. Harry received his heavenly wings on August 21st, 2022 after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Harry was blessed to participate in new stem cell research for multiple myeloma despite his advanced age due to his fitness and personality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rodney “Bill” Rogers
A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
Fall Semester at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Begins August 29
Advisor and Counselor Elizabeth Joslin is helping returning student Rudy Murillo of Sulphur Springs complete his paperwork to begin the fall semester, which begins August 29. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
countylinemagazine.com
Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors
Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris
A funeral service for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 74, of Dike, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. A graveside service will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge Issues Response To Dike Incorporation Election Request
Additional Documentation Requested For Verification Of Petition Requirements. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom this week, in a letter, responded to the petition calling for a Dike incorporation election, requested additional documentation for verification of petition requirements. The judge indicated the letter, addressed to Kirk Reams who presented the petition Aug....
Becky Ann Sanderson
A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
City Of Sulphur Springs Reaches Land Sale Agreement With Ashoka Steel Mill LLC
A land sale agreement was struck between the city and Ashoka Steel Mills LLC for development of 250-acres out of the total 4,857-acre former Thermo/Luminant mine property Tuesday. The deal marks commitment of Ashoka to invest a minimum of $300 million into business and creation of 315 additional jobs in Sulphur Springs.
Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel
Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obituary – Eric Shockey
A memorial service for Eric Shockey, age 35, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Shockey passed away on August 9, 2022, in his sleep at his residence. Eric was born on November 22, 1986, in Sulphur Springs,...
Canton gets 34-27 win over Mineola as 2022 season gets underway
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) High school football has started in East Texas and the Canton Eagles beat the Mineola Yellowjackets on Friday. The final score was: 34-27. Next week, Mineola will head on the road to Hughes Springs, while Canton will host Winnsboro.
North Hopkins ISD Invites Community To Attend Rachel’s Challenge Event
“We will have a guest speaker from Rachel’s Challenge here to provide an uplifting and positive message based upon the premise of Rachel’s Challenge. This is open to all members of the North Hopkins ISD community,” notes North Hopkins ISD Superintendent Brian Lowe. Rachel’s Challenge continues the...
Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022
The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Call For $81.5 Million Bond Election
Maintenance Portion Of Tax Rate Is 1.7 Cents Lower; Bond Would Increase Debt Service Part Of Tax Rate 1 Cent. Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Monday morning called for an $81.5 million bond election to be held on Nov. 8, approved budget amendments, a tax rate that is 1.7 cents lower on the maintenance, for the upcoming tax year as well as a balanced budget.
Hopkins County Has Lowest July 2022 Unemployment Rate In Workforce Area
Hopkins County’s 3.3% July 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area, with Franklin County in second at 3.4%, followed by Delta County’s 4.2%. These were the only three counties among the nine in NETWDA that were below the state July 2022 unemployment average of 4.3% and Texas’ seasonally adjusted average of 4%, but only the Hopkins and Franklin counties were below the US July 2022 unemployment average of 3.8% and US seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5, according to Texas Labor Market Index/Texas Workforce Development reports released Aug. 19, 2022.
Burn Ban Lifted For Hopkins County
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and Fire Marshal Andy Endsley issued an order Tuesday morning which officially lifted the burn ban for Hopkins County, following several days of with appreciable rain which moved the county from very high/severe fire danger range to very low fire danger range on drought and predictive indexes.
Commissioners Court Approves OGM Lease, Election Equipment Upgrades, Printer Donation
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved a 1.2-acre oil, gas and mineral lease; funding for election equipment upgrades, a donation, printer donation, copier lease agreement, services agreement during a special court session. OGM Lease. Precinct 3 Commissioner Wade Bartley reported only one bidder was present on the square the week before...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0