Randy A. Fountain
Randy A. Fountain, 53, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. He was born September 3, 1968 in East St. Louis. Randy worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation with 24 years of dedicated service in management. He was an avid St. Louis Blues fan, was a collector of knives and was a Camaro enthusiast. He enjoyed making paracord pieces to share with others, enjoyed the outdoors and his days of fishing and was a true animal lover. Randy was a loving, giving and funny person and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends. He is survived by his mother, Shirly (Ross) Schlemer of Edwardsville; his fiancé, Mary Ann Jackson of Maryville; his sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Terry Hogue of Granite City; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger A. Fountain; his stepfather, Edwin Fred “Eddie” Schlemer and his grandparents, Henry and Edith Ross. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 with Reverend Cathy Crippen officiating. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Eva Ethel Uhls
Eva Ethel Uhls, 89, of Madison, IL died on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL. She was born on June 8, 1933 in Mattoon, IL to Ivan Fitzpatrick and Edna (Tanner) Jenkins. The loving mother and grandmother worked for Chiles Catering at Granite...
Ronald Joe Perrin, Sr.,
Ronald Joe Perrin, Sr., 75, went to be with the Lord, 10 pm, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. John Mercy Medical Center. Born August 1, 1947 in Lawrenceville, IL, he was the son of George, Jr. and Audie Mae (Howe) Perrin. He had been employed as a machinist for...
Norma Faye Born
Norma Faye Born, age 89, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. Stillwater Assisted Living in Edwardsville. Norma was born on August 12, 1933, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of the late Howard & Mildred (Perkins) Edwards. Norma married Ralph D. Born on June 10, 1972 in Edwardsville. After 36 years of marriage, Ralph preceded Norma in death on November 26, 2008. Norma is survived three sons, Larry Born & wife Nathalie, of Edwardsville, IL, Brad Bain & wife Debbie, of Florissant, MO, Barry Bain & wife Lee Anne, of Phoenix, AZ; four daughters, Diane Grubesich & husband Mike, of Kirkwood, MO, Cindy Evers & husband Bill, of St. Charles, MO, Janice Rushing & husband Tim, of Edwardsville, IL, Staci Candler & husband Joe, of Red Bud, IL; a special daughter, Jan Luther Snyder, of Granbury, TX; 23 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Rushing. Norma was a clerk/secretary for many years working at various companies throughout the area. Norma was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a card player playing cards with the same group of seven ladies since graduating high school in 1951. Most of all she loved her family and especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Dorcas Society. Norma was a volunteer for many years with the Ladies Aid at Trinity and the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary in Maryville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Visitation will also continue Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Shank presiding. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid or Anderson Hospital Auxiliary. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.
Janice F. Atkinson
Janice F. Atkinson, 73, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at Anderson Hospital on August 25, 2022. Janice was born July 30, 1949, to Otto ”Kotch” and Glenda Corrine (Smith) Kreher in Granite City, Illinois. She worked for many years in the Mitchell School District as a Duty Aid.
Melissa Erker - Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery
Your browser does not support the audio element. Refinery spokesperson Melissa Erker looks back on 25 years at the business.
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
Food giveaway Saturday at Alton church
An Alton church is hosting a food giveaway tomorrow. Starting at 10am, you can drive up to the Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ and volunteers will bring a box of groceries to your vehicle. 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown tells The Big Z she is partnering with that...
31st Olden Days this weekend
The Tri-County Antique Club hosts the 31st annual Olden Days Festival this weekend in Dow. The event features antique tractors and farm equipment, blacksmith demonstrations, tractor pulls, food and entertainment. Kids 12 and under get in for free and it’s just $5 for everyone else. Event spokesman Tom Bechtold...
It's Food Truck Festival day in Alton
The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater today. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well. Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The...
Elik, Meier, and Friess to Host Telephone Town Hall for Area Residents
Alton…State Representatives Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) Charlie Meier (R-Okawville), and David Friess (R-Red Bud) are hosting a Telephone Town Hall for residents to talk about state issues and garner feedback from constituents. The conversation will focus on energy prices and other important issues facing state government. The Telephone Town Hall will be on Wednesday, August 31st at 6:30 pm.
New programs and partnerships to start Roxana school year
The Roxana High School principal says although just a few days into the new school year, he can sense a lot of excitement surrounding this school year. There are new programs available to not only high school students, but to families district-wide. One of those programs, as Jason Dandurand tells...
Grafton hires police officer
The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
One in custody for alleged gun incident
One person is in custody after allegedly waving a gun during a dispute at an Alton residence Thursday night. Alton Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Wonderland Drive just before 8:30pm in reference to several reports of a disturbance, including information that someone involved in the disturbance may be armed with a firearm.
Woman charged after attack at home
Bethalto Police are looking for an East Alton woman they believe attacked another person inside her home with a lamp. 31-year-old Alexis Broyles of the 100 block of Wesley Way is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in connection with the incident late Wednesday night. Police were called...
ARPA consultant makes recommendations
The Alton City Council hired Frank Miles Consulting earlier this year to provide strategic planning as it relates to the spending of ARPA funds. His job includes budgeting, determining what community programs need to be established or improved, and creating a spending plan and overall economic strategic plan for the city. He made his first recommendations at last night’s council meeting.
