Solar farm is keeping this Madera company in business

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A manufacturing company in Madera has installed a multi-million dollar solar farm to power their site.

Sealed Air, the manufacturers of bubble wrap, retention and suspension packaging, and mailers have invested $9 million in a solar field that will power 98% of their 265,000-square-foot site. The company says that this field is expected to help reduce costs by $1,000,000 annually.

The solar panels sit on 11 acres of company-owned land next to the facility. The company partnered with TotalEnergies to design and install the 3.5-megawatt ground mount solar project. This includes 8,975 solar panels, along with a 770 kW/3,080 kilowatt hour storage system.

“The installation of these solar panels contributes to SEE’s overarching sustainability strategy and advances our transition to net-zero carbon emissions in our operations by 2040,” said Sealed Air’s Chief Operating Officer Emile Chammas.

A project of this scale will help avoid over 72,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide over 15 years – the equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 15,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.