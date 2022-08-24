ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Solar farm is keeping this Madera company in business

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZLfI_0hTltuur00

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A manufacturing company in Madera has installed a multi-million dollar solar farm to power their site.

Sealed Air, the manufacturers of bubble wrap, retention and suspension packaging, and mailers have invested $9 million in a solar field that will power 98% of their 265,000-square-foot site. The company says that this field is expected to help reduce costs by $1,000,000 annually.

The solar panels sit on 11 acres of company-owned land next to the facility. The company partnered with TotalEnergies to design and install the 3.5-megawatt ground mount solar project. This includes 8,975 solar panels, along with a 770 kW/3,080 kilowatt hour storage system.

“The installation of these solar panels contributes to SEE’s overarching sustainability strategy and advances our transition to net-zero carbon emissions in our operations by 2040,” said Sealed Air’s Chief Operating Officer Emile Chammas.

A project of this scale will help avoid over 72,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide over 15 years – the equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 15,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Local Homebuilders Left Powerless as Transformer Shortage Slows Construction

Electrical transformers are in short supply these days, hampering home construction in the Valley and across the nation and causing some builders to halt projects outright. Without transformers, new homes can’t be connected to the electrical grid, which makes the homes uninhabitable, at least temporarily. Shortages are being reported all over the country.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Truck driving school expands to fill jobs

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck driving school is expanding and looking to train more drivers to help with the truck driving shortage, which is at an all-time high. With the help of Fresno County leaders, they are looking to help farmers in the valley and bridge the gap between job opportunities and people […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Madera, CA
Business
Local
California Industry
City
Madera, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Plans to create farmers market in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fundraising effort is underway to create a weekly farmers market in Fresno’s Tower District. The Tower District Marketing Committee is partnering with the California Fresh Farmer’s Market Association to use Olive Avenue, from Wishon Avenue to Echo Avenue, as a staging area for fresh produce, food trucks, live music and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry

It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Planning Commission approves Derrel's Mini Storage location

The Hanford Planning Commission approved a request from Derrel's Mini Storage to use land for their new Hanford-based location at the Aug. 23 regular meeting. The proposed site is a 29.7-acre plot of unused land set at the very end of east Fifth Street, parallel to the north side of Highway 198. Once completed, the storage facility will use roughly 28.1 acres.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Panels#Solar Farm#Greenhouse Gas#Manufacturing Company#Carbon Dioxide#Business Industry#Linus Business#Totalenergies#Kw 3#Nexstar Media Inc
sierranewsonline.com

Caltrans and Clean California to Hold Hiring Event Next Week

COARSEGOLD — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Clean California are now hiring for their Coarsegold station for maintenance positions in Coarsegold, Oakhurst, and the surrounding areas. Help keep California beautiful!. Visit them in person!. Tuesday, August 30. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 40061 Highway 49. Oakhurst,...
COARSEGOLD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

City of Los Banos receives input from residents on Downtown Master Plan

Two more workshops planned, next one expected end of October. On Tuesday August 23, 2022, the City of Los Banos hosted a Downtown Master Plan Community Workshop in the Community Center. The purpose was to allow the public to communicate to the city what their priorities are regarding revitalization of downtown. The 20 to 30 in attendance learned that the city has partnered with two businesses hired to make the plans a reality.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
visitfresnocounty.org

Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County

From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Men’s clothing store The Valley to open downtown

Roberto Cobian and Hak Ketsoyan just wanted a place where men could find trending clothing, a hip vibe, and a place where local makers and designers could get their products into stores, so they created The Valley. The Valley is a men’s clothing store with an array of new and...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: The Bethel/Jensen Connection

Put a pin in a map of Sanger on the intersection of Bethel and Jensen Avenues. Make it the center of a circle with a 1/4 mile radius. Inside that circle, you will find at least fourteen restaurants and places to eat. I have reviewed many of them in other Great Food Search articles. A few places are new, or ones I’ve missed in the past. Therefore, let me introduce…
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy