21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Greater Danbury Chamber and the Womens Business Council to Honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women Award
The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce and the Womens Business Council GDCC will honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women award on November 3!. The event will take place at the Amber Room in Danbury. Save the date and stay tuned to Greater Danbury Chamber of...
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Honors Founding Chairman Howard Turner at September 10 Gala
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Gala: A Night of Special Performances Honoring Howard Turner. On Saturday evening, September 10, 2022, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) will host Monte Carlo Night Gala and honor the nonprofit dance studio's Founding Chairman of 20+ years, Howard Turner. RCD became the dance studio we all...
Celebrate Peter Parley's Birthday at Little Red Schoolhouse Tomorrow with Lemonade and Cookies!
There will be lemonade and cookies at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane as the Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates Peter Parley (Samuel G. Goodrich), the 19th Century author of storybooks and textbooks for children, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4. Stop by to learn more about this...
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson
It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
Bernard's is HIRING bartenders and wait staff!
Bernard's award-winning French restaurant is hiring bartenders and wait staff. Please email Hannah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are interested in working in an extraordinary outdoor setting in the heart of Ridgefield!. Bernard's is located at 20...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Life Coaching with Janet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Life Coaching...
Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
September's Family Programs at New Canaan Library: Stories, Symphony, and Art
In Trenton Lee Stewart’s Mysterious Benedict Society books, children enroll to tackle a series of missions that only the most resourceful and creative children could complete. Creative and resourceful children, join us for a mystery art project. We will start each meeting with a riddle or puzzle needed to unlock the secret project. For 3rd-5th grades.
Walk to Ridgefield town center from this picture perfect colonial: 23 New Street
It doesn't get better than this! Picture perfect, village center, white clapboard and stone clad colonial, tucked back privately on .91 park-like acres yet just a short walk to historic Main Street's Ballard Park, library, theaters, restaurants, and shops. Impressive both inside and out with Belgian block lined driveway, cobblestone...
Overdose Awareness Day Ceremony in Wilton on August 31st
Both suspected overdoses and deaths due to overdoses continue to rise with annual double-digit rates of increase. There were 1,531 Connecticut confirmed deaths in 2021, an increase of 11.4% versus 2020 and an increase of 27.7% versus 2019. The 2021 rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 population for Fairfield County was 24.8, or 31% higher than the 2019 rate.
Flowers for Ridgebury and Lemonade for Ridgefield Police Officers!
Summer means lemonade stands and community policing!. There's always time for lemonade (and for helping kids reach their "Flowers 4 Ridgebury" goal). Ridgefield Police began this hot August day on the sweet side!. Officers took to social media to say, "Squeezing in some nice, fresh Lemonade and Ice Tea while...
Ability Beyond Celebrates Cultural Diversity
Bethel, CT – Ability Beyond celebrated its cultural diversity Thursday during the 2nd Annual Breathe Equality Cultural Festival, a community-wide event that brought people together to entertain and engage. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have been core values of our organization since our founding nearly 70 years ago,” said...
Back to School Safety Reminders from Ridgefield Police
Next week is the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The buses will be back out on the roads and the students will be at their bus stops, waiting to be picked up. - Adjust your schedule to have a little extra time for your commute. - Drive carefully, pay...
Storytime at the Milford Library- Registration Opens September 1
Toddler and Preschool Storytimes at the Milford Public Library. Registration required. Space is limited. Tuesday or Thursday 10:15am- Toddlers and Crawlers. Visit us online on the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org to register beginning September 1.
Bethel Public Schools Welcome New Teachers and Resource Officers
We would like to welcome our new teachers to the Bethel Public Schools. Our Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Brooks and our Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Rutledge have completed their orientation process. The Bethel Public Schools has a very rigorous selection process. We are excited by their level of energy and skills that they bring to the job.
Greenwich Historical Society Author Talk 9/7 Addresses Challenging Situations
New YA Novel Inspired by a Historic Volcanic Eruption Offers Context for Coping with Today’s. Greenwich author Arlene Mark will discuss her newest novel ‘The Year without a Summer’ to show how a historic natural disaster can lead young adults to empathize with one another and listen to varying points of view concerning issues that impact their lives today, including climate change and social and cultural differences. The talk takes place at Greenwich Historical Society’s Café on Wednesday, September 7th at 10:30 am at 47 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob. Enjoy the Tavern Garden Market which takes place the same day from 10am – 2pm.
SHU Promotes Students' Mental Health with New Digital Platform & Expanded Counseling Center
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is launching YOU@SHU, a web-based platform, designed to foster mental health wellness among students. SHU also is expanding its counseling center to ensure students have all the emotional support and resources they may need. The University acquired the new personalized digital platform with a grant...
Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Officers!
The Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Police Officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3, 2022. Please click here to learn more and to apply. For additional assistance in completing an application please call the Human Resources Department at 203-797-4598.
Ridgefield A Better Chance to host Annual RABC Golf Outing on September 14th
The annual A Better Chance in Ridgefield (RABC) Golf Tournament is back again so gather your friends for a fun day on the links and support our RABC Scholars on September 14!. This annual event includes lunch at the course, a fun afternoon of golf (Scramble format) followed by a delicious country-style dinner at the course catered by ODeen’s Barbecue. Prizes for the top male/female/mixed foursomes, closest to the pin & longest drive!
