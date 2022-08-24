New YA Novel Inspired by a Historic Volcanic Eruption Offers Context for Coping with Today’s. Greenwich author Arlene Mark will discuss her newest novel ‘The Year without a Summer’ to show how a historic natural disaster can lead young adults to empathize with one another and listen to varying points of view concerning issues that impact their lives today, including climate change and social and cultural differences. The talk takes place at Greenwich Historical Society’s Café on Wednesday, September 7th at 10:30 am at 47 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob. Enjoy the Tavern Garden Market which takes place the same day from 10am – 2pm.

