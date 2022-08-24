Read full article on original website
Denise Wagner
3d ago
Intent to sell? She did sell them! Idk, so I'm asking...shouldn't she be charged with trafficking too?
Reply(3)
3
Related
850wftl.com
Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Detectives arrest one of their own stealing cash at Fort Lauderdale Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit, Deputy Michael Spencer was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. during his shift at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Spencer is facing one count each of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
FBI agents search for 2 armed bank robbers in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI special agents and police officers were searching for two armed bank robbers on Friday night in Broward County. The two men held up a Chase Bank branch at 4223 Hollywood Blvd, according to the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department. No one was injured during...
Click10.com
Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Hialeah gas station
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and critically wounding a victim after an argument at a Hialeah gas station overnight Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah police spokesperson, said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell station...
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, FL– — A Palm Beach County high school teacher has pleaded guilty to simple battery charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and choking female students. Stephen Goodman of Pahokee High School pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery in court on Thursday. Police...
wild941.com
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Teens face charges after breaking into West Palm Beach research center
(WSVN) - A group of teens faced charges after they trespassed onto a research center in West Palm Beach. Surveillance video showed the four suspects breaking into the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center near Port St. Lucie on August 5. Giovanni Del Greco and Matteo Dal Vecchio, both 18, jumped over...
tamaractalk.com
Caretaker Who Embezzled Seniors’ Money To Pay For Tamarac Home Sentenced to Prison
A Broward County caretaker who stole money from a senior couple to help buy a new house in Tamarac was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison Friday, prosecutors said. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, will also serve four years of supervised release for stealing nearly $300,000 from...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
wgxa.tv
Money detection dog sniffs cash from bank robbery, helps find suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A police dog with a nose for cash helped sniff out a suspect in a bank robbery in West Palm Beach, Florida. Police said a man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Tuesday afternoon. The 911 caller said the robber handed the teller a note, asking for money. After receiving the cash, the man left the bank. Witnesses said the suspect was about 5'7" inches tall, and wearing a white dress shirt, dress pants and a vest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Store clerk arrested for allegedly firing gun at customer he accused of stealing candy
MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a convenience store clerk after they said he fired a gun at a customer. It happened late Wednesday night at the Dolphin Food Market on Northwest 46th Street in Miami. According to authorities, the victim told police that the store clerk, identified...
Click10.com
Man who survived wrong-way crash killing 5 students jailed in Miami-Dade, records show
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Corrections officers booked a 30-year-old man on Friday afternoon, who is accused of killing a group of five friends — a teenage girl, an 18-year-old man, and three women ages 18 and 19. The group died during a wrong-way head-on collision at about 4:30...
Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit
Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Local authorities investigating after child approached by stranger near school
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are currently investigating. an incident where a stranger asked a young child if they needed a ride to school. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near North Side Elementary on Northeast 11th Street. According to the report, a man driving...
WINKNEWS.com
Clewiston police: Couple found with large amount of drugs in vacant home
Clewiston police arrested a couple said to be found in a vacant home with drugs in their possession on Wednesday night. According to the Clewiston Police Department, Justin Moore and Brandy Hoopes were arrested after breaking into a vacant home on Ventura Street. Moore already had a Hendry County warrant for charges not specified by CPD. Hoopes possessed a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.
850wftl.com
Man killed in Hialeah Road Rage Incident
Hialeah, FL– One man is dead following a road rage incident that turned into a shooting. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive. Police say they arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. to find 60-year-old Juan Alberto Rocha suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Click10.com
Suspect gets 16 years in jail for running over and killing elderly man at Everglades Holiday Park
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man charged with murder decided to change his plea from not guilty to no contest, which led to a prison sentence. Kyle Hannover was arrested in April of 2016 on a second-degree murder charge. According to police, Hannover got into a dispute...
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
Comments / 17