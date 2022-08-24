ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Denise Wagner
3d ago

Intent to sell? She did sell them! Idk, so I'm asking...shouldn't she be charged with trafficking too?

850wftl.com

Burglary suspect jailed after breaking into a Boca Raton home

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A burglary suspect, 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge, has been pulled off the streets and put in jail. Rutledge, a Fort Lauderdale man, was apprehended along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning. South Florida Task Force agents tracked Rutledge through the area and...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for 2 armed bank robbers in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI special agents and police officers were searching for two armed bank robbers on Friday night in Broward County. The two men held up a Chase Bank branch at 4223 Hollywood Blvd, according to the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department. No one was injured during...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting and critically wounding a victim after an argument at a Hialeah gas station overnight Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah police spokesperson, said the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell station...
HIALEAH, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, FL– — A Palm Beach County high school teacher has pleaded guilty to simple battery charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and choking female students. Stephen Goodman of Pahokee High School pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery in court on Thursday. Police...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wgxa.tv

Money detection dog sniffs cash from bank robbery, helps find suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A police dog with a nose for cash helped sniff out a suspect in a bank robbery in West Palm Beach, Florida. Police said a man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Tuesday afternoon. The 911 caller said the robber handed the teller a note, asking for money. After receiving the cash, the man left the bank. Witnesses said the suspect was about 5'7" inches tall, and wearing a white dress shirt, dress pants and a vest.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit

Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Clewiston police: Couple found with large amount of drugs in vacant home

Clewiston police arrested a couple said to be found in a vacant home with drugs in their possession on Wednesday night. According to the Clewiston Police Department, Justin Moore and Brandy Hoopes were arrested after breaking into a vacant home on Ventura Street. Moore already had a Hendry County warrant for charges not specified by CPD. Hoopes possessed a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.
CLEWISTON, FL
850wftl.com

Man killed in Hialeah Road Rage Incident

Hialeah, FL– One man is dead following a road rage incident that turned into a shooting. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive. Police say they arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. to find 60-year-old Juan Alberto Rocha suffering from a single gunshot wound.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
LAUDERHILL, FL

