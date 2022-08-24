Read full article on original website
Nintendo Confirms No Switch Price Hike In Wake Of PS5 Increase
Nintendo will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, the company has confirmed in the wake of Sony's decision to hike the price of the PlayStation 5 around the world (but not in the US). In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo said it has "no plans to increase the...
Xbox Reacts To PS5 Price Hike
Microsoft has released a statement in response to Sony's decision to raise the price of the PlayStation 5. Following Sony's announcement, some wondered if Microsoft might follow suit and raises prices to mitigate the supply chain and logistical issues that have driven up production costs. That's not happening. Microsoft said...
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
Microsoft's Pursuit Of Activision Was All About Mobile And PC, Phil Spencer Says
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has commented further on its proposed deal to buy Activision Blizzard, saying the company sought to purchase the giant to help flesh out its mobile business. Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer said the "biggest gaming platform on the planet is mobile phones," adding that 1.5 billion...
PS5 Restock: PlayStation Direct Still Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.
After PS5 Price Hike, Will Xbox And Switch Raise Prices Too?
Sony made the unexpected announcement on Thursday that it would raise PlayStation 5 prices, effectively immediately, in Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, China, and other markets around the world. In aggregate, the PS5 is becoming about 10% more expensive in about 45 markets outside of the US, which is seeing no price adjustments. In light of the PS5 price hike, should we expect Nintendo and Microsoft–which are facing similar pricing pressures–to raise prices, too?
The Playstation 5 Gets a Price Increase | GameSpot News
Sony Interactive Entertainment is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 across various regions, citing global economic challenges and adverse currency trends as the primary reason. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan stated in a blog post that the price increase is going to affect all of Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and parts of North America. Due to the current strength of the dollar, The United States will not be affected by the change.
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Available Now
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is available now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The console just launched today, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. If you're interested in picking it up, you may want to order soon. It's certainly possible that this will sell out quickly like most other special-edition Switch consoles.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Preorders Come With Early Access Starting September 6
Disney Dreamlight Valley is now up for preorder, and it includes a bunch of digital goodies--including early access starting on September 6. The game is looking to be a family-friendly life-sim, letting you live out a fantasy life while surrounded by iconic Disney characters. It will launch as a free-to-play title sometime in 2023, but picking up a Founder’s Pack is a great way to get a jumpstart on the action. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - Coming November 11
Available November 11, 2022 the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition will feature helicopters and gliders, the most requested enhancements from our community. This edition will also introduce another long-requested feature: a true-to-life airliner, the sophisticated Airbus A-310.
Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn TV Series Gets New Details
Back in May, Sony announced that a Horizon Zero Dawn show is in production, and now details have emerged about the showrunner and the production company behind it. Steve Blackman and his newly-launched Irish Cowboy Productions will be helming the series after it was announced that Blackman had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Under the deal, Blackman will write and produce new series and other projects for Netflix including Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital, an original series by David and Keith Lynch.
