PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.

