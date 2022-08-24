ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Ransomware Forces Mansfield Schools to Make Do Without WiFi

(TNS) — Mansfield Independent School District’s Internet-based systems were down following a ransomware attack this week that is disrupting Skyward, the district’s website and phones and email district-wide, according to a news release. Ransomware attacks are a type of hack intended to shut down access to systems...
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

Here are the best DFW employers, according to newest Forbes list

DALLAS — When you think of what makes a great employer, what comes to mind?. Maybe it's the pay and benefits, or perhaps the morale and culture of the workplace. Does your employer do a good job at motivating you, combating burnout and helping ensure your safety and well-being?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, TX
Mansfield, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'

Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Dallas Isd#Solutions Journalism#The Dmn Education Lab
dallasexpress.com

Bombshell Claims of GCISD Teacher Misconduct

In a letter to Principal Alex Fingers of Grapevine High School that has been obtained by The Dallas Express, a mother claimed that her child was encouraged and influenced to transition genders by a teacher and a counselor in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Sharla Tinsen wrote that her child’s “identity...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
dallasexpress.com

Local School Board Adopts New Gender Policies

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) Board of Trustees passed several controversial policy changes ranging from how sex and gender are treated in the classroom to new rules governing school board elections during their meeting Monday night. Some of the measures passed include requiring individuals only use bathrooms designated for...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Spirit Airlines Contractor to Dismiss 134 Personnel

A Spirit Airlines contractor will soon lay off 134 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport employees at the end of September, according to a letter from the vendor. Airport Terminal Services wrote to the Texas Workforce Commission that impacted employees would include gate agents and ground service workers. “The operation will cease,...
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas

Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Health Frisco opens 6th floor

Texas Health Frisco opened its sixth floor, designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to a news release. (Courtesy Texas Health Frisco) Texas Health Frisco, located at 12400 Dallas Parkway, opened its sixth floor after completing construction the week of Aug. 15, according to a news release. The new floor is designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to the release. Sixth floor construction started in November 2021 and added 30 beds and two operating rooms for a total of $23.6 million, according to the release. Texas Health Frisco opened in 2019 with its sixth and seventh floors vacant for future growth. With the sixth floor now open, the hospital is planning to hire three more bariatric surgeons later this year. “The additional space will give us flexibility and help meet the growing needs of patients in Collin and Denton counties,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Frisco, in a statement. 469-495-2000. www.texashealth.org/Locations/texas-health-frisco.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy