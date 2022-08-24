Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Government Technology
Ransomware Forces Mansfield Schools to Make Do Without WiFi
(TNS) — Mansfield Independent School District’s Internet-based systems were down following a ransomware attack this week that is disrupting Skyward, the district’s website and phones and email district-wide, according to a news release. Ransomware attacks are a type of hack intended to shut down access to systems...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
myfoxzone.com
Here are the best DFW employers, according to newest Forbes list
DALLAS — When you think of what makes a great employer, what comes to mind?. Maybe it's the pay and benefits, or perhaps the morale and culture of the workplace. Does your employer do a good job at motivating you, combating burnout and helping ensure your safety and well-being?
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Texas School Board Approves Policy Requiring Educators to Use Students’ Gender at Birth, Removes CRT Books
A Texas school board approved a policy which requires educators to only recognize a student’s gender assigned at birth and bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) from the classroom during an Aug. 22 board meeting. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Board in Grapevine, Texas, voted 4-3 to...
dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Students Walk Out of Class Over New Anti-LGBTQ School Policies
Just before lunch Friday about 100 students at Grapevine High School walked out of school, angry with new district policies which limit how teachers and students can talk about LGBTQ issues and content taught in school. "They say the school is a safe place for all as they actively make...
keranews.org
Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'
Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Bombshell Claims of GCISD Teacher Misconduct
In a letter to Principal Alex Fingers of Grapevine High School that has been obtained by The Dallas Express, a mother claimed that her child was encouraged and influenced to transition genders by a teacher and a counselor in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Sharla Tinsen wrote that her child’s “identity...
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why and how has society become increasingly violent and short-tempered?
Violent crime is up among teenagers, even as the overall rate, is down compared to 2021, crimonologists say. What’s driving the increase in deadly shootings among young people and leading to more arguments ending in violence?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles | Dallas News
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds, including families of Uvalde and Santa...
dallasexpress.com
Local School Board Adopts New Gender Policies
The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) Board of Trustees passed several controversial policy changes ranging from how sex and gender are treated in the classroom to new rules governing school board elections during their meeting Monday night. Some of the measures passed include requiring individuals only use bathrooms designated for...
dallasexpress.com
Spirit Airlines Contractor to Dismiss 134 Personnel
A Spirit Airlines contractor will soon lay off 134 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport employees at the end of September, according to a letter from the vendor. Airport Terminal Services wrote to the Texas Workforce Commission that impacted employees would include gate agents and ground service workers. “The operation will cease,...
msn.com
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
Study says Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas, Dallas ranked second worst
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for the best Whataburger in Texas, you won’t find it in Austin. The capital city has “below-average Whataburgers,” according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data. The newspaper looked through Google reviews for seven Texas cities with...
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
keranews.org
‘Move-in Day Mafia’ decks out dorm rooms for surprised Paul Quinn college students
As Freshman Taylor Dixon walked into the dorm at Paul Quinn college, a stranger with big, funky black and beige eyeglasses was there to greet her. TeeJ Mercer had a little surprise for Dixon. All her dorm needs would now be taken care of. Dixon was dumbstruck. Her benefactor, Mercer, was ecstatic.
Texas Health Frisco opens 6th floor
Texas Health Frisco opened its sixth floor, designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to a news release. (Courtesy Texas Health Frisco) Texas Health Frisco, located at 12400 Dallas Parkway, opened its sixth floor after completing construction the week of Aug. 15, according to a news release. The new floor is designated for gynecology, spine, urology and bariatrics patients, according to the release. Sixth floor construction started in November 2021 and added 30 beds and two operating rooms for a total of $23.6 million, according to the release. Texas Health Frisco opened in 2019 with its sixth and seventh floors vacant for future growth. With the sixth floor now open, the hospital is planning to hire three more bariatric surgeons later this year. “The additional space will give us flexibility and help meet the growing needs of patients in Collin and Denton counties,” said Brett Lee, president of Texas Health Frisco, in a statement. 469-495-2000. www.texashealth.org/Locations/texas-health-frisco.
Comments / 0