Timnath, CO

Timnath voters will decide town's election timing, future of redistricting in November

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Potential changes to Timnath’s election process will be on the November ballot despite opposition voiced at a public hearing Tuesday.

Town Council voted 4-1 to send two charter amendments to the Nov. 8 ballot. One would put a hold on planned redistricting of council seats until there are more registered voters living in Timnath. The other asks voters to change the date of its municipal elections from April to November beginning in 2028.

Councilmember Lisa Laake was the lone vote against putting the charter amendment changes on the ballot.

About 20 residents attended the public hearing. None spoke against a vote to change the date of elections. Several residents did object to the potential delay in redistricting.

Currently, the mayor and four councilmembers are elected at large. The town is due to redistrict, dividing Timnath into three geographic voting districts and adding two new council members once it hits 8,000 registered voters, which it expects to happen in 2024. Each district would elect one representative. The remaining three council members and the mayor would still be elected at large, or by the entire voting population.

Town Council wants to delay redistricting until it hits 15,000 registered voters to beef up the potential number of candidates running for office every election cycle.

Mayor Mark Soukup said putting the issue to a vote is the most democratic way to handle the potential change. The town already has trouble finding candidates to run for council seats and redistricting would only exacerbate the problem, he said.

Some residents, especially those living in Old Town Timnath, said Tuesday they are being disenfranchised.

Tim McDonald, who moved to Timnath in July, said creating voting districts allows newcomers more opportunities to get involved in town government and engage with the community.

"We want to put down roots and grow with this community and engage with the community both inside and outside the town apparatus ... to help shape the town." he said. "Voting districts are an excellent tool to do that. There is no need to kick this down the road."

In a letter sent to council following the meeting, McDonald said he's discouraged with its decision and will "commit his time and energy to campaigning against the ballot measure along with other residents who showed up in opposition."

Wade Fickler said redistricting would ensure broader representation on council, make campaigns cheaper and easier to manage, especially for newcomers, since they would only need to campaign in their district rather than at large.

After hearing public comment, Laake said there was no rush to get the issue on the November ballot.

All council members said they have always worked to represent all of Timnath and not just the neighborhoods in which they live.

"I have always considered myself a resident of Timnath, not a resident of Timnath Ranch," said councilmember Luke Wagner.

"I'm concerned Old Town residents feel we have turned our backs on them," he said, encouraging all residents to get involved on town boards and commissions and "make their voice heard."

Every council member said they would be happy no matter which way the vote went.

The town also wants to align its municipal elections with the November general elections, which tend to have greater voter turnout and would share the cost of elections with the county and other municipalities. Timnath has about 6,100 registered voters, according to the Larimer County Elections Office.

Only about 24% of Timnath’s voters cast ballots in April's town board election.

