Chautauqua County, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud

CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
CLYMER, NY
City
Mayville, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
Chautauqua, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession

Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
LIBERTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland

A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
POLAND, NY
wesb.com

Troopers Seek Man Impersonating Officer

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of a person impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to reports, a man identifying himself as “Officer Freeman” demanded that a Lewis Run woman pay $1,000 in Vanilla Gift Cards. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident or...
LEWIS RUN, PA
Person
David Foley
Person
Salman Rushdie
WETM

Araiza accuser’s journal released by lawyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Journal entries that are believed to be written by Bills punter Matt Araiza’s accuser in the days followed the alleged incident were released on Twitter by the girl’s lawyer on Friday. Dan Gilleon, who represents “Jane Doe” in the civil suit, tweeted four...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County

PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets

These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390

Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
MAYVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Six Charged with Underaged Drinking

Six McKean County residents are facing charges for underaged drinking in Lewis Run. State Troopers responded to a noise complaint early Monday morning on Main Street, where they discovered a 20-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male from Bradford; a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male from Lewis Run; and a 19-year-old female from Duke Center consuming alcohol.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA

